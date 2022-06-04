Chino resident Deborah Nieto used social media to ask residents to send birthday cards to her daughter Jennifer, who is autistic. Jennifer will turn 27 on Monday, June 6. Her post received over 300 comments from people interested in sending greeting cards and gifts.
Juneteenth, an observance that traces back to June 19, 1865, when slaves in Texas learned they were free two months after the Civil War ended, was recently proclaimed a county holiday by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. June 19 falls on a Sunday, so county offices will be closed on Monday, June 20. Juneteenth is a combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth.”
Three former Chino Hills councilmembers who served on the first city council 31 years ago attended the Chino Hills State of the City address on Tuesday at the Community Center: founding mayor Gwenn Norton-Perry, Councilman Gary Larson, and Councilman Ed Graham. Mayor Ray Marquez honored the memory of three councilmembers who passed away: Mike Wickman, Jim Thalman, and Bill Kruger.
A $3,000 donation for a park bench and plaque has been made to the City of Chino Hills by the Canyon Hills Little League in memory of Coach Hugo Guerrero. The bench and plaque in Mr. Guerrero’s honor will be installed by the stadium seats on field 3 at Community Park. Coach Guerrero dedicated almost 20 years to the Challenger division serving children with special needs.
The digital stadium perimeter sign at Chaffey College’s graduation ceremony May 19 at Toyota Arena read: the median age for the Class of 2022 is 25 years old, with the youngest graduate at 16 years old and the oldest at 73. Keynote speaker was former NBA player Ron Artest who changed his name to Metta World Peace. He spoke about his advocacy for mental health, stating it was his first time on a graduation stage.
Hills for Everyone, the group that founded the Chino Hills State Park, is asking the community to keep in mind that pesticide use and loss of habitat are the biggest threats to Monarch butterflies. Two ways residents can help at home: plant narrow-leaved milkweed and avoid using pesticides.
The military monument at the Chino Hills Community Center has been enclosed with a construction fence since Veterans Day 2021 after two of the granite panels were removed to find out why discoloration and rust deposits had formed. A different type of granite was selected, and the project was anticipated to be completed in March 2022, but delays continue, with the vendor citing a granite shortage. A May 18 report on the status of community services projects stated the installation may take place in four to six weeks.
The CIF-Southern Section, the governing body for most Southern California high school sports teams, announced Thursday that the Division 1 football championship will be held Friday, Nov. 25 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. It marks the first time in 78 years that the Rose Bowl played host to a CIF-Southern Section football championship game. Teams will not know the divisions they will compete in for the 2022 playoff until regular season games are concluded. Last season, Ayala High was in Division 2, the highest division among Chino Valley-area teams.
The Chino City Council will meet in closed session on Tuesday to discuss the potential appointment of a new city manager. Mayor Eunice Ulloa and Councilman Marc Lucio coordinated the process for recruiting a permanent city manager to replace former City Manager Matt Ballantyne.
The City of Chino Hills will spend up to $528,630 for five years’ worth of recreation program booklets under a contract with PGI Pacific Graphics International in the City of Industry that will providing printing and mailing. The city’s current contract with the company is set to expire on June 30. The “recreation and city guide booklets,” containing news about Chino Hills and recreation programs and activities, are mailed to residents four times a year.
Teens ages 14 to 18 can apply for the Chino Police Department’s Youth Academy, scheduled for Monday, June 20 through Thursday, June 23. Participants will learn about police operations, dispatch, SWAT, K-9, arrest techniques and take part in demonstrations and presentations. Information: chinopd.wufoo.com/forms/w13u08oz0zp60h4.
Little League teams from Chino National, Chino American, Chino Hills and Canyon Hills will compete in the District 23 All-Star Tournaments starting Saturday, June 18. The Little League Division, featuring players 11 and 12 years old, will be played at Ayala Park in Chino. Schedules will be reported in the Champion’s June 18 edition.
The City of Chino Hills adopted a resolution on May 24 to hold a general municipal election Tuesday, Nov. 8 that will be consolidated with the statewide general election. The three councilmembers who are up for re-election are Ray Marquez in District 1, Peter Rogers in District 2, and Brian Johsz in District 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.