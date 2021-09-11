Don’t forget to vote in the Gov. Newsom recall election. Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. Dropboxes are located in front of the Chino Hills Library, Chino City Hall, Chino Police Department, and the Chino Airport. If you have not registered to vote yet, go to any polling place on Election Day, fill out a conditional voter registration application and cast a provisional ballot. Information: Registrar of Voters at (909) 387-8300 or email communications@sbcountyelections.com.
Four drivers were cited by Chino Police for violations including unsafe speed at crosswalks during a pedestrian safety enforcement Sept. 2. Chino Police will conduct a similar enforcement Wednesday, Sept. 15. This year, one pedestrian was killed and 19 were injured in vehicle accidents in Chino.
The Chino Valley Unified District school board invites the public to submit comments regarding the naming or dedication of a facility at Chino High School after the late Councilman Mark Hargrove, a 1982 grad who was dedicated to the school. Visit chino.k12.ca.us/Page/50578.
Three people associated with the failed solar farm project proposed for Tres Hermanos Ranch several years ago, including former City of Industry City Manager Paul Philips, have been hit with corruption charges by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The City of Industry eventually backed away from the solar deal after stating it lost $20 million to the San Gabriel Valley Water and Power. The firm’s managing partner was arrested Sept. 1 on charges of misappropriation of public funds, grand theft, and other charges.
School board member Andrew Cruz asked that a resolution to oppose vaccination mandates be placed on the agenda for the Sept. 16 board meeting so that the public can see which board members are “willing to fight for America and freedom.” Mr. Cruz, who said he is against COVID vaccinations, asked for the resolution at the Aug. 19 meeting, after questioning why the board is following what he called “ridiculous” mandates. He added that Nazi guardsmen followed orders they shouldn’t have followed.
Don Lugo High 2000 graduate Diana Taurasi, the WNBA’s career-scoring leader, was voted as one of the Top 25 all-time players since the league formed 25 years ago. Voting for the single best all-time player is taking place at WNBA.com. Taurasi won three NCAA championships at the University of Connecticut and three WNBA titles with the Phoenix Mercury. She is also one of two international players – men or women – to win five Olympic gold medals in basketball.
Chino Valley Fire District donated its 26th automated external defibrillator and its 344th trauma kit to Starbucks at Euclid and Schaefer in Chino. The donations are part of the Heart Safe and Bleed Safe programs.
