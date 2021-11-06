Another death was reported at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga by the sheriff’s department this week, the seventh this year and the fifth in the last two months. According to a press release, the victim was found by deputies on the floor of his two-person cell shared with the suspect. He died in the hospital 10 days later, on Oct. 16. The suspect was booked for homicide and an investigation is being conducted.
Although a potential logo featuring a stylized image of the face of a longhorn cattle for the Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority was well-liked for its design, a few made comments during the recent meeting that the image represented past history and not the future of the ranchland that will be preserved as open space. Five design styles were submitted. The Authority asked for another option that would incorporate open space and perhaps a few cows on a hill in the distance.
Fireworks booths are great money-makers. The combined gross sales for the 25 non-profit organizations that sold safe and sane fireworks in July was $1.7 million, the net profit was $586,000, and the average profit generated per organization was $23,000. The city collected a 4 percent surcharge from each organization based on additional costs incurred by the Public Works Department, Police Department, and marketing services.
Former Chino Hills City Manager Doug LaBelle has been named chairman of the Orange County Fair and Event Center board of directors. He previously served as vice chairman. Mr. LaBelle was the city manager in Chino Hills from 1995 until 2009 when he retired. The archway over the courtyard at The Shoppes at Chino Hills called “LaBelle Court” was named for Mr. LaBelle.
NBA legend Jerry West will serve as the honorary chairman of the Della Robbia wreath campaign for Boys Republic in 2021. Wreaths may be ordered by calling (909) 591-9122 or visiting boysrepublic.org. They are handmade by students and include seed pods, pine cones, evergreen, apples and lemons.
A Chino Hills resident told the Chino Hills Community Foundation that he would like to see statues erected in the city, noting that Chino has statues including the Spirit of Achievement monument of a woman holding a wreath with her arms extended to the sky at Central Avenue and D Street. He cited other cities that have statues.
Despite ongoing appeals to the public, the emergency blood shortage continues. The current supply is the lowest the American Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than decade. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to call (800) 733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment. Here’s an incentive: those who donate to American Red Cross between now and Nov. 12 will be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii and receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email.
Caltrans will close some eastbound and westbound lanes Monday, Nov. 8 through Wednesday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 to continue work on the Three Bridges Project to replace the Monte Vista, Benson and Pipeline avenues bridges above the 60 Freeway. Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures will take place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Mountain and Ramona avenues. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the eastbound Ramona Avenue and westbound Central and Mountain onramps may close. Information: 60swarm.com.
Chino Police received a $160,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to help reduce deaths and injuries on Chino roads, the department announced Wednesday. The one-year grant will fund several programs, including alcohol and drug-impaired driving prevention, awareness and education of the state’s hands-free cell phone law, and education of traffic rights for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Employees with the Chino and Chino Hills police departments and the California Institution for Men (CIM) took part in the annual Special Olympic “Flame of Hope” torch run Tuesday, joining police and sheriff’s departments across Southern California to raise money for the Special Olympics. Chino Hills police handed the torch to Chino Police and CIM employees, who passed the torch to Montclair Police.
The Chino City Council accepted a $21,805 grant from the California Family Resource Association’s COVID-19 Relief Fund on Tuesday for the City of Chino, the HOPE Family Resource Center, and CARE Closet. The Association serves and advocates for families, communities, and family resource centers.
The Code Enforcement Department in Chino gave a presentation during a workshop Tuesday on recent trends such as property violations, illegal vending, and building code and sign violations. The Code Enforcement division is looking to add two new full-time code compliance inspectors and a part-time code compliance inspector to allow inspectors to focus on enforcement it hasn’t been able to target.
