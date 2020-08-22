Opening playgrounds in Chino Hills is the number one amenity request by residents, said city officials, especially since Chino’s playgrounds have been open for several weeks. State guidance on outdoor equipment requires that playgrounds must be cleaned after every user to be safe. City Manager Benjamin Montgomery says this would be impossible with 44 parks. He said keeping the playgrounds closed has caused a lot of “angst” among staff, but children would not be safe from virus transmission from their hands to their faces.
Threshold Aviation Group at the Chino Airport and client Jimmy Previti donated $10,000 in one hundred $100 debit cards for sworn officers of the Sheriff’s Department to enhance community relations. Some have used them to purchase groceries for needy residents.
High on the wish list of many Chino Hills residents is a splash pad. Parks and rec commissioner Jen Holtkamp, the only one with young children, has been granted her months-long request for the splash pad to be placed on a future agenda for a discussion about cost, previous conversations, and obstacles.
Chino Hills has contracted with grant consulting services Blais & Associates since 2006, when the firm was newly established. During the 14-year relationship, the city has been awarded 38 grants totaling $12.3 million. In fiscal year 2019-20 Blais secured four grants totaling $907,956 for Los Serranos street improvements, Strickling Nature Park and other projects.
When asked if Measure G school projects were affected by the absence of students on campus, associate superintendent Greg Stachura said the district and its construction management firms have re-phased certain aspects of each project to take advantage of the fact that students are not on campus. Doing so will shorten each project’s duration and save construction management fees, he said.
Residents can’t visit Fairfield Ranch Park in Chino Hills because of a locked gate at the entrance to Big League Dreams. One alternative is to park on Fairfield Ranch Road, go around the gate, and walk through the parking lot. It was the city’s decision to lock the gate after Big League Dreams was twice burglarized. Samantha James-Perez, vice chairperson of the parks and recreation commission, said she is disappointed about the lack of access.
The Census Bureau has congratulated Chino Hills and other southern California communities for high self-response rates equaling or surpassing their 2010 response rates. Chino Hills has a 77.3 percent response so far.
Cal Poly Pomona has cancelled its annual Pumpkin Festival because of the coronavirus pandemic but will still sell pumpkins to the public. The festival has taken place for 25 years. Details coming on the Cal Poly Pomona website at cpp.edu.
The Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority agreed Wednesday to spend up to $30,000 on a pilot project to see if large boulders (rip rap) would prevent erosion in the Arnold Reservoir Dam without having to drain it. The dam on the 2,500-acre Tres Hermanos Ranch was built in 1918 and raised in the 1950s.
The west side of the Benson Avenue overpass across the 60 Freeway is open to two-way traffic. Caltrans is now working in the east side.
For people needing assistance with food, a phone app called Got Food will provide names, locations and phone numbers of local resources in any zip code area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.