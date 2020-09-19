Hispanic Heritage Month in September recognizes the contributions of Americans tracing their roots to Spain, Mexico, Central America, South America and the Spanish-speaking nations of the Caribbean. The U.S. Hispanic population was 60.6 million as of July 2019, making people of Hispanic origin the nation’s largest ethnic or racial minority, according to the Census Bureau, at 18.5 percent. Twelve states had 1 million or more Hispanics in 2019 — Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.
Boys Republic started its Della Robbia wreath sales this week, juggling its production to accommodate coronavirus restrictions that require groups to work separately. The wreaths, in two sizes, are $1 more each this year. Alexander Rossi, honorary campaign chairman, is a champion racing car driver.
Although children cannot play on the playgrounds in Chino Hills, the city is still keeping up with maintenance and equipment replacement. Grand Avenue Park received a new platform for its playground, the “volcano climber” at English Springs Park was replaced, and the Fairfield Park soccer field is being renovated. Playgrounds in Chino have been opened since June.
Copper pipes were stolen from Torrey Pines Park and Alterra Park in southern Chino Hills causing $6,000 to $10,000 in damage to each. An attempt was made to do the same at Vellano Park. Two hinges were pried off but the third one was splattered with blood, leading officials to believe the thief cut himself and ran off. The park restrooms had to be closed.
Hundreds of baptisms were performed at Corona Del Mar in Newport Beach Saturday, Sept. 12 by Calvary Chapel Chino Hills Pastor Jack Hibbs and his assistants. The pastor said 972 people signed up and he estimates 1,000 were baptized.
The picture caption with last week’s roundup on Chino’s first Mexican American council member should have read Andrew Morales Sr.
Twenty-six declining Liquidambar trees have been removed adjacent to Veterans Park in Chino Hills and replaced with 30 Canary Island pine trees.
The U.S. Census Bureau has released daily housing unit completion rates for the 2020 Census. As of Monday, 91.8 percent of housing units have been accounted for, with 26 percent counted by census takers and 65.8 percent responding online, by phone, or by mail.
Even the squirrels are tired of the heat and smoky skies, according to a Chino Hills resident who posted a picture of a squirrel flopping on its stomach on top of her backyard fence. Residents have noticed the same behavior, posting pictures of furry rodents lying on the grass with their forepaws and legs outstretched.
What appears to have been an April Fool’s prank last spring by unknown vandals setting off a fire extinguisher in a classroom at Levi Dickey Elementary cost the school district $9,428 for cleaning services. Through Measure G funds, a camera system and intrusion system are being installed at the school in Ontario.
The chairman of the Chino Hills planning commission came to the rescue Tuesday when he asked his fellow commissioners and staff members to pull down their masks when speaking. The request by Mike Stover made a big difference in the clarity of the virtual meeting.
The Chino Valley school board has approved an agreement with the Toyota Arena in Ontario for commencement ceremonies to be held next spring on May 24 and 25.
The City of Chino Hills is planning a drive-through trick or treat Friday, Oct. 30 with eight booths for candy and giveaways, pending county guidelines. Residents will select a time to drive through the entrance between the McCoy Equestrian Center and the Community Center.
One-time Chino Valley area dairy leader William A. (Bill) Van Leeuwen, 71 of Eastvale died September 6, 2020. Bill son of Arie and Margie Van Leeuwen. He grew up in Bellflower and in 1958 the family moved to Chino, where he met and married his neighbor Delores Ladegaard, who survives him. They dairyed in Norco and Corona and raised four children Bill was a graduate from the Cal Poly Ag Leadership program and served in leadership roles with the local and state Milk Advisor Board and Milk Producers Council. The couple helped start Vantage Point Church in Eastvale and recently became members at Crosspoint Church in Chino. Bill served in the board of Ontario Christian School. He was grandfather to eight.
Chaffey College received a $3.2 million federal grant to boost the region’s college-going rate. It is the fourth time Chaffey has received a Title V grant for colleges with a 25 percent or more Latino population.
