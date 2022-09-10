Students at Doris Dickson Elementary School in Chino had to evacuate their classes in the extreme heat Wednesday morning after the fire alarm was activated, possibly by a student. The alarm was pulled between 11:15 and 11:30 a.m. Students returned to class about 30 minutes later. At a recent Ayala High football game, a recorded announcement about a fire in the building repeated itself for nearly 10 minutes during halftime. No fire was reported. 

Chino Hills Public Works Commissioner Bob Goodwin raised concerns during Wednesday’s meeting about the proliferation of electric bikes, referred to as e-bikes, on the streets and trails in Chino Hills. Police have said during traffic safety committee meetings that the city would need to develop an ordinance because e-bikes are not addressed in the municipal code. 

