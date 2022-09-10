Students at Doris Dickson Elementary School in Chino had to evacuate their classes in the extreme heat Wednesday morning after the fire alarm was activated, possibly by a student. The alarm was pulled between 11:15 and 11:30 a.m. Students returned to class about 30 minutes later. At a recent Ayala High football game, a recorded announcement about a fire in the building repeated itself for nearly 10 minutes during halftime. No fire was reported.
Chino Hills Public Works Commissioner Bob Goodwin raised concerns during Wednesday’s meeting about the proliferation of electric bikes, referred to as e-bikes, on the streets and trails in Chino Hills. Police have said during traffic safety committee meetings that the city would need to develop an ordinance because e-bikes are not addressed in the municipal code.
The T-shirt Factory on Central Avenue and two adjoining parcels are being looked at by the City of Chino for potential acquisition. The council met in closed session on Tuesday with negotiating parties Chong Su Yi and Randy K. Yi to discuss the price and terms of purchase.
A bill on Gov. Newsom’s desk could make the cost of street sweeping go up dramatically. Chino Hills City Manager Benjamin Montgomery told the Public Works Commission on Wednesday that if the bill is signed into law, it would make street sweeping a prevailing wage issue that could significantly increase the cost to residents.
The Chino City Council approved a $401,167 purchase Tuesday for seven vehicles to be used by the Police Department and Administration Department. A 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe PPV, 2016 Ford Interceptor Utility, 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe PPV, 2014 Chevrolet Caprice PPV, and a 2016 Ford Interceptor Utility will be used by the Chino Police Department a Ford Transit crew van will be used by the Administration Department.
State mandates are getting so complex for trash, recyclables, and organic waste processing that the City of Chino Hills had to create two full-time positions just to support the program: a management analyst who will work with businesses to develop recycling programs, and a dedicated code enforcement officer to support existing and future mandates.
An unsuspecting place for catalytic converter thefts may be your company’s parking lot. San Bernardino County has reported that catalytic converters are being stolen from vehicles in broad daylight in the county’s parking lots while employees are inside working. If you see a mechanic in a parking lot underneath a car, that person may be a thief dressed in a uniform.
Chino and Chino Hills, like other cities across the state, are getting in on the popularity of short videos by hiring savvy people who can provide this type of service, along with other video productions, for their social media platforms. Chino recently hired an employee to take on the task and Chino Hills bumped up the hours of its video production technician to a full-time position to keep the city on the cutting edge.
