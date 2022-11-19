Joe Schaffer, a Chino Valley School District board member, was commended by his colleagues Thursday night for his service on the board for the last four years. It was his final meeting because he did not seek re-election. Mr. Schaffer was also commended by the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission on Wednesday night, also his last night, for serving as ex-oficio member for four years and as a commissioner the previous two years before he was elected to the board. Community services director Jonathan Marshall said in his 30 years with the city, the commission has never had a better ex-oficio member than Mr. Schaffer.

About 40 Chino Police retirees were treated to lunch last week at the department’s headquarters as a thank you for their service and wishing them well in their retirement. The luncheon was held in the community room of the Chino Police Department and photos of the event were posted on the police Facebook page.

