Joe Schaffer, a Chino Valley School District board member, was commended by his colleagues Thursday night for his service on the board for the last four years. It was his final meeting because he did not seek re-election. Mr. Schaffer was also commended by the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission on Wednesday night, also his last night, for serving as ex-oficio member for four years and as a commissioner the previous two years before he was elected to the board. Community services director Jonathan Marshall said in his 30 years with the city, the commission has never had a better ex-oficio member than Mr. Schaffer.
About 40 Chino Police retirees were treated to lunch last week at the department’s headquarters as a thank you for their service and wishing them well in their retirement. The luncheon was held in the community room of the Chino Police Department and photos of the event were posted on the police Facebook page.
So far, nearly 3.25 inches of rain fell on the Chino Valley in November, including 2.58-inches on Nov. 8. On Nov 2, .11-inch of rain was reported, .44-inch on Nov. 7 and .10 inch on Nov. 9. In 2022, a total of 3.71 inches of rain was recorded in the Chino Valley, which is 75 percent less than a normal year for the area.
A new mayor and vice mayor will be selected for Chino Hills at the council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22 in council chambers. Unlike the City of Chino, the mayorship position is rotated yearly in Chino Hills and is not an elected position.
Abe Dyk, the husband of school board president Christina Gagnier, attended the meeting Thursday night to thank her for her leadership and for standing up for what was right even when it wasn’t easy. He commended her for “handling despicable behavior with grace.” Mr. Dyk was referring to the numerous insults hurled at Ms. Gagnier by audience members during the pandemic. When Mr. Dyk said his wife didn’t want to run but felt compelled to do so because of the students, the audience booed. “I know how much you care,” he said ignoring the crowd. “I’m in awe of you. I love you.”
The children’s section of the Chino Hills Branch Library is being considered for a $200,000 renovation to incorporate an interactive space travel theme to replace the current wildlife theme. A space capsule will include seating for children to watch videos projected on the ceiling of space launches and other activities. The San Bernardino County Library will fund the renovation that is expected to be completed in early 2023. The item is on the agenda for the Tuesday, Nov. 22 council meeting.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture, during the Nov. 15 city council meeting, provided information on the Asian Citrus Psyllid, a pest that carries huanglongbing disease, and how it could affect Chino’s citrus trees. Huanglongbing is a disease transmitted to healthy citrus trees by the psyllid after it feeds on infected plant tissue.
A retirement party was held for Councilman Walt Pocock on Nov. 15 in council chambers prior to his recognition at the Chino City Council meeting. His party, attended by friends and colleagues, featured classic cars parked outside council chambers.
Sonja Shaw, who is in the lead for the District 3 school board race, attended the Nov. 15 Chino City Council meeting to wish Walt Pocock well in his retirement. Mrs. Shaw thanked him for mentoring her and providing guidance and support. “Everyone who knows you is blessed by you and your wisdom,” she said.
All 59 residents who responded to a survey about the Independence Day Celebration held at Veterans Park in Chino Hills requested that the event return to its traditional evening setting on July 3 instead of the afternoon venue on the actual holiday. This year, the event was held on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The city noticed a drop in attendance from residents, food vendors, and community booth participation, possibly because of other shows offering fireworks as well as the scorching heat. Half of those who filled out the survey said they would not return next year if the event was held on the Fourth of July. The city council will discuss the matter Tuesday at 7 p.m. during a review of city event calendar dates for 2023.
During their council reports on Nov. 15, Mayor Eunice Ulloa and councilmembers congratulated retired Chino Police Officer Curtis Burton and incumbent Marc Lucio for their leads in the Chino City Council District 2 and 3 elections. Mr. Burton, a Chino Planning Commissioner, was in attendance.
A father and young son each wearing the Chino Hills High jersey of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball got to meet him prior to tip off of Monday’s Hornets game in Orlando. Ball, the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year, signed the son’s jersey and took a photo with the boy. A video of the encounter garnered more than two million views on social media. Ball, who helped lead the Chino Hills High boys’ basketball team to a 35-0 record with his older brothers in 2016, scored 17 points and had nine assists in the Hornets’ 112-105 win over Orlando.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.