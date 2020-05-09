California Institution for Men staff members on all three watches received Chick-Fil-A restaurant gift cards, good for a free entrée. 1,400 cards were donated by Chick-fil-A Chino Hills owner/operator David Dinasan, who wanted to acknowledge staff on the front lines at the prison during the coronavirus outbreak. Warden Mona D. Houston and the CIM executive team distributed the cards during National Correctional Workers Appreciation Day on Tuesday (May 5).
Jody Moore, pastor of Transformation Church IE in Chino, gave a “remote” invocation at the May 5 San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors’ online meeting, reading from Psalm 91 in the Bible. It’s a familiar prayer about God’s protection from the deadly pestilence, the arrow that flies by day, and the plague that destroys at midday.
Approximately 63 percent of Chino residents have participated in the 2020 Census survey so far, City Manager Matt Ballantyne told the city council Tuesday night. Americans have until Oct. 31 to complete the census online.
The city-run Rancho Cucamonga Public Library has delighted patrons by offering “curbside” book service on a limited basis but San Bernardino County branch libraries have no such plans. County Librarian Michael Jimenez said he does not know at what stage the county’s closed library system will fit into the phased re-opening plan.
Former Board of Supervisors chairman Dennis Hansberger, 78, died May 6 after a brief cancer illness. He served two separate terms, from 1972-1980 and 1996-2008, in the third district, serving the San Bernardino valley area, some mountain communities, and parts of the high desert.
Planes of Fame Air Museum at Chino Airport, which features vintage aircraft, is offering virtual airshows on its Facebook page. Themes have included “Heritage Flights” of vintage planes, jet demonstration flights and aerobatic planes. The museum is encouraging donations to help support its facility during its closure.
