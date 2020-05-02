Residents are still leaving valuables in their vehicles that are easy to see, creating an uptick in burglaries in Chino Hills, said Capt. John Walker of the Chino Hills Police Station. A social media campaign called #9pm is encouraging residents to take personal belongings out of their vehicles and bring them inside by 9 p.m.— or sooner.
The Soquel Canyon Parkway southbound offramp at the 71 Freeway was closed for a few days last week but is open again this week as Caltrans continues to widen the offramp and create a dedicated right-turn lane. Construction was delayed because of the April rain but work is expected to wrap up in the next few weeks. Original estimated completion date was March.
The Ball Brothers from Chino Hills signed a representation agreement with Roc Nation Sports to handle endorsements and entertainment ventures. Lonzo plays with the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, LiAngelo is a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s G-League team and LaMelo has entered the 2020 NBA draft and is slated to be a top pick.
Those beautiful green hills will soon be brown with warmer weather Fire Chief Tim Shackelford told the city council during an online meeting Tuesday as he accepted a proclamation for wildfire prevention month. The cleanup deadline has been extended from May 15 to May 28 because of the coronavirus. For assistance with resources, call the fire district at 902-5260. The chief said he is in the process of contacting Edison and other municipalities to remove their weeds.
A San Diego County woman convicted in 2001 of murdering her husband was released on her own recognizance from the California Institution for Women in Chino after a judge ruled 73-year-old Jane Dotorik was at high-risk for contracting COVID-19 because of her age, a heart condition and the fact she is housed too close to other inmates.
Both the men’s and women’s prisons in Chino have facilities and staff for basic health care needs, but any “emergent health care needs” require the inmate to be transported to an outside hospital. Of the 3,374 inmates at CIM, 769 are 65 or older. Of 1,574 at CIW, 79 are 65 and older.
Xavi’s Mexican Restaurant in Chino Hills fulfilled a request to make 325 burritos on short notice when Mayor Art Bennett connected the restaurant with Republic Services waste hauler that was seeking a Mexican restaurant in town to feed its employees. The company is providing meals and gift cards to its employees during the coronavirus, said the mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.