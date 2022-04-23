California has delayed mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for students in grades 7 to 12 by one year because the FDA has not fully approved the shot for that age level. The mandate is expected to be enacted for students attending school in July 2023.
Chino Hills resident Marggie Royston and family donated $1,350 for two benches that will be installed on the Grand Avenue Trail, as noted in a recent agenda for the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission. The family also donated a bench in 2015 for the same trail. Kimberly Orantes donated $2,500 for a bench to be placed near the demonstration garden on Bayberry Drive, south of Tall Oak, in memory of her father.
The spring and summer hours have arrived for Chino Hills State Park. It will open every day at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The entrance is south of Soquel Canyon Parkway off Elinvar Drive, which curves into Sapphire Road. In Brea, the entrance is off Carbon Canyon Road.
The 100th anniversary of Sleepy Hollow will take place in 2023. The land was purchased and named Sleepy Hollow after Washington Irving’s “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” in 1921 by Cleve and Elizabeth Purington who built their home cabin the following year. It will be interesting to see how this close-knit community in Carbon Canyon will celebrate their special event.
The first written report in the Champion about the “Headless Horseman,” a Sleepy Hollow tradition where a horseback rider gallops into the community on Halloween, appears in the Nov. 16, 1928 edition. The article stated: “Witches and ghosts, including the Headless Horseman, ushered in the social season at Sleepy Hollow, Chino Outside, in the annual Halloween masquerade party held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. George J. Burger on Saturday, Nov. 3. Plenty of thrills and hair-raising stunts furnished amusement to a group of 75 people.”
During a meeting last week to discuss the proposed Paradise Ranch project in Carbon Canyon, a resident asked if any of the oak trees that will be removed to make way for the houses could be transplanted into the area where residents hacked 12 mature oak trees behind their homes on Rancho Hills Drive. The resident said he has been asking the city council to replace the trees and transplanting the oaks from the canyon would be a good move.
Chino Councilman Walt Pocock announced on Tuesday that he is cancer free after he missed the previous council meeting because he was in the hospital. Hopefully he will be “revving it up” during today’s Corn Feed Run Car Show (April 23) which he spearheads every year.
The Monte Vista Water District contacted the City of Chino to request a purchase of 500 acre feet of the city’s stored groundwater. Chino staff evaluated the request and determined that the city had ample groundwater reserves to proceed with the sale. The city council on Tuesday approved the sale for $319,600. An acre foot of water is enough to flood a football field 1-foot deep.
The new district map, formally adopted by the Chino Hills City Council on April 12, is available for viewing by visiting chinohills.org/elections and scroll down to “current district map.” Due to the slight changes in the district boundaries as a result of the 2020 census numbers, it is possible that a resident’s voting year has changed. Elections for districts 1, 2, and 4 held by Mayor Ray Marquez, and Councilmen Peter Rogers and Brian Johsz will be held in November. Councilmembers Cynthia Moran in district 5 and Art Bennett in district 3 will be held in November 2024.
Chaffey College will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday, May 6 for a new instructional building at 5897 College Park Ave. in Chino. For information and reservations, contact Heather Parsons at (909) 652-6542 or email heather.parsons@chaffey.edu.
