Sandbags are available for residents, provided by the Chino Valley Fire District, at Station 1, 5078 Schaefer Ave., in Chino; Station 2, 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills; Station 3, 7550 Kimball Avenue in Chino; Station 4, 16231 Canon Lane in Chino Hills; and Station 7, 5980 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Interim Chino Valley Fire Chief Dave Williams will be sworn in at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at Station 61, 5078 Schaefer Ave., in Chino. Chief Williams replaced retiring chief Tim Shackelford in August.
Chino High School varsity football coach Joey LaRosais among nine high school coaches in Southern California vying for the title of High School Coach of the Year by the Los Angeles Rams. He was named High School Coach of the Week in September after the Cowboys defeated Don Lugo 49-0 in the annual Milk Can Football game. It was the Cowboys’ first win over Don Lugo since 2015.
