Residents complain often on social media about their Spectrum service but the situation was real last Saturday night and Sunday May 14 and 15. Vandals cut the fiber lines and engineers worked around the clock to repair the lines and restore services, according to a Spectrum spokesman.
During a discussion at the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission Wednesday night about resuming summer programs, it was learned that city employees are not required to be vaccinated and do not have to disclose whether they have been vaccinated. The city is following the COVID-19 guidance provided by CAL/OSHA.
It has not gone unnoticed that the City of Chino kept its parks, playgrounds, basketball courts, council chambers, and programs such as in-person counseling open during much of the pandemic. Mayor Eunice Ulloa said during Tuesday’s council meeting that she was criticized by the City of Ontario for doing so. All city facilities are now open except for the Preserve Community Center and the senior center. The mayor said the senior center would have reopened if it wasn’t being remodeled. In Chino Hills, it was pretty much the opposite. Most city facilities and council chambers remain closed, but that should be changing June 15.
Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons told the city council Tuesday that police issued 1,848 truck citations last year, almost double the amount from the previous year, for truck route violations.
Residents who would like to be notified about equestrian events and updates for the McCoy Equestrian Center on Peyton Drive in Chino Hills may place their names on a notification list by visiting chinohills.org/mccoyinfo.
Summer recreation classes will resume in-person beginning next month in Chino Hills. New classes not listed in the recently mailed recreation guide will be announced on a month-to-month basis online and through social media platforms. Visit chi nohills.org/recreationclass es or the city’s Facebook page: City of Chino Hills Municipal Government.
Long overdue road work being done in Chino requires more caution by motorists, especially at night. Speaking at Tuesday’s budget workshop, the Chino mayor said she knows her way around Chino but almost got lost while taking detours around construction work. Riverside Drive and side streets will be affected through June.
Eligible families and households who are struggling to stay connected during the pandemic may qualify for the Emergency Broadband Benefit discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service. Qualified households can also receive a discount of up to $100 for the purchase of a laptop, desktop, computer, or tablet from participating providers. Information: getemergencybroadband.org.
