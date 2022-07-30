The black-and-white aggressive mosquito called the “Aedes” mosquito is biting again as late summer closes in. The West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District warns residents to look out for small man-made containers in their houses and yards because those are the small spaces the mosquitoes lay eggs. Contact the district to have a trained technician inspect your property and provide assistance at (909) 635-0307.
Addi Conely, the 17-year-old former Chino resident battling a terminal diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia since June 2021, was featured on stage with country singer Luke Combs at a concert last Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Combs posted on his Twitter account that “I was honored to have her join me on stage and let her see what it feels like to play in front of the best fans in the world.” He said it was a moment he will always cherish. Many of the 60,000 fans turned on their cell phone lights as the singer performed “Better Together” with Addi sitting next to Combs. The five-minute, 41-second video posted to Combs’ Twitter page has more than 241,000 views.
Chino resident Neal Jerry, a City of Chino Community Services Commissioner and the announcer at Don Lugo High football and basketball games, was the public address announcer for two Little League Western Regional Softball games in San Bernardino last week. Mr. Jerry announced Hawaii’s victory over Utah last Saturday and Arizona’s win over Northern California on Tuesday.
Caltrans will close the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway at Ramona Avenue for 55 hours, starting at 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Traffic will exit at Ramona Avenue and re-enter the freeway on the onramp. The closure is part of Caltrans’ $8.7 million project to overhaul the Ramona Avenue bridge above the freeway. Lanes are expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
Chino Neighborhood House is collecting school supplies for students at its location at 13130 Sixth St. Residents can donate backpacks, crayons, colored pencils, washable markers, highlighters, glue sticks, rulers, scissors, No. 2 pencils, pencil sharpeners with plastic case, black and red pens, binders, spiral notebooks, composition books and wide and college ruled notebook paper.
Chino Valley Unified students needing transportation to school on a district bus can purchase their 2022-23 school year bus pass at chino.k12.ca.us/page/21722 or myschool bucks.com. First day of school is Monday, Aug. 8.
Community Services Director Linda Reich attended her last Community Services Commission meeting on Monday before she becomes city manager of Chino on Aug. 8. Ms. Reich said it had been an honor to serve the department for 20 years. “This department has afforded me the ability to find my voice,” she said. “When I first came here as a supervisor, I never even dreamed I would be director.” She said she would serve the community as best as she could.
