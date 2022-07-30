.

The black-and-white aggressive mosquito called the “Aedes” mosquito is biting again as late summer closes in. The West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District warns residents to look out for small man-made containers in their houses and yards because those are the small spaces the mosquitoes lay eggs. Contact the district to have a trained technician inspect your property and provide assistance at (909) 635-0307.

Addi Conely, the 17-year-old former Chino resident battling a terminal diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia since June 2021, was featured on stage with country singer Luke Combs at a concert last Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Combs posted on his Twitter account that “I was honored to have her join me on stage and let her see what it feels like to play in front of the best fans in the world.” He said it was a moment he will always cherish. Many of the 60,000 fans turned on their cell phone lights as the singer performed “Better Together” with Addi sitting next to Combs. The five-minute, 41-second video posted to Combs’ Twitter page has more than 241,000 views. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.