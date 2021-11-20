The Ayala High School Class of 2001 will have an informal high school reunion at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 at Roscoe’s, 14700 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills. The free event does not have an admission cost. Participants can purchase their own food and drink. More information can be found on the Ayala Class of 2001 Reunion page on Facebook.
Pay your San Bernardino County property taxes by Friday, Dec. 10 to avoid costly penalties. Residents can pay online at mytaxcollector.com., or by mail through personal check, money order, or a cashier’s check, or by phone at (909) 387-8308.
The City of Chino has openings for assistant city engineer, associate engineer, management aide, police academy trainee, police officer lateral, and police recruit for full-time positions; and community services leader, community services boxing trainer, equipment mechanic, and group facilitator for part-time positions. Apply at cityof hino.org/jobs.
A Chino Hills resident told the city council during a discussion about selecting a trash hauler that he heard nothing about household hazardous materials being picked up. He was told by the city manager that the service is offered in Chino through San Bernardino County on the second and fourth Saturdays between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Councilwoman Cynthia Moran asked the city manager to look into a more convenient option for Chino Hills residents, to avoid the temptation of throwing household hazardous waste in the trash.
During the Nov. 5 Chino City Council meeting, Community Services Director Linda Reich addressed a public concern regarding Discovery Park’s absence of off-street parking. Ms. Reich said city staff determined on-site parking should not be included since there is street parking on all three sides of the park accommodating up to 25 vehicles, and that because of its location, primary users will be Preserve residents. An on-site parking lot would eliminate the park’s open grass area, added Ms. Reich.
The annual organizational meeting for the Chino Valley Unified School Board will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 to select a president, vice president, and clerk. The location of the meeting has not been announced.
Chino resident Peter Patel thanked the Chino Hills Planning Commission on Tuesday for supporting the Hindu Temple and presented each commissioner with a package of sweets, per the Hindu custom to present sweets when greeting others. The desserts were blessed at the Diwali Festival of Lights.
