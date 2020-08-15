Lisa Conetta-Lee, English teacher at Townsend Junior High, told Chino Rotarians this week: "My emotions just came out when I was thinking of the needs of kids and teachers. Many of us are working around the clock and are so overwhelmed. I have a colleague that just went on stress leave. Parents forget we are doing what we can based on the results of a global pandemic. We did not plan for this. We love our students and we want them to feel safe. That is the push behind every great teacher I know. Priority is the students’ wellbeing. We were left with truly little to no training.”
Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills wore an 8-lb. Kevlar military helmet while speaking to his flock in a video posted on his Facebook page to signify that the church is at war against government officials who are trying to destroy it. The pastor, who continues to hold church indoors despite the governor’s orders July 13, said he will not stop preaching during the battle for liberty and freedom. He said the church is under attack from the government with threats of fines and jail time for worshipping indoors.
The Chino Hills city council adjourned Tuesday’s meeting in memory of longtime resident John Stadler, 80 who died Aug. 2. Mr. Stadler was a founding member of the Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills, served on the Healthy Cities Committee, the Seniors Assisted by Visiting Volunteers and Youth, the Chino Hills Citizens on Patrol, and Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce where he was named ambassador of the year in 1999. He was recognized by the city for his volunteer service in 2004. He leaves behind his wife Cyndi, sons Kevin and Bryan, and three grandchildren.
The heat is bringing out rattlesnakes in Chino Hills that are hiding in cool, shady areas. The best tip is “not to step or put your hands where you cannot see.” Other tips are to avoid tall grass and heavy underbrush, do not veer off a trail path, and wear boots and long pants when hiking. If bitten, remain calm to slow your heart rate and the spread of venom, and call 911. Walking calmly to your vehicle or to find cell service is OK.
After bad-mouthing Chino Valley Fire District Chief Tim Shackelford and district staff for the better part of the past 18 months, board member Winn Williams Wednesday night publicly praised the chief for his work. Board member Mike Kreeger said “I was pleased by the remarks and hope he keeps it up.”
Chino Hills Councilman Ray Marquez asked the city manager Tuesday to conduct an outreach to businesses to find out what the city can do to help during COVID. He asked for an assessment on which stores are closing or on the verge of closing. The city is offering small businesses with five or fewer employees grants of $2,500 with CARES Act money.
Chino Hills councilwoman Cynthia Moran was congratulated “on four more years” during Tuesday’s city council meeting. Mrs. Moran, up for re-election in November, has no opponents, which means she virtually won the race.
Curt Hagman, chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, said he had “personal reasons” for abstaining from a board vote of 4-0 that paved the way for a three-story senior residential care facility in a residential area of unincorporated Chino. He recused himself because he has a property interest within a mile of the development. Nearby homeowners are considering filing a lawsuit alleging the project bypasses the county’s own rules and regulations.
Director Preston Carr of the school district’s alternative education center said the district has operated a virtual online program for the last 10 years in which students work independently and teachers act as facilitators. In the district’s present distance learning model, teachers give direct instruction to students as they do in a classroom.
CIM and CIW at Chino have a combined 105 inmates currently under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, state prison numbers show. As of Thursday, 1,010 inmates at the men’s prison had recovered since testing positive. At CIW 275 inmates have recovered. Nineteen inmates at CIM and one inmate and staff member at CIW have died from the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.