For awhile it looked like Gov. Gavin Newsom had taken a Toastmaster’s Club course and gotten rid of the “ahs” that were messing up his lengthy speeches on the coronavirus, but they seemed to have crept back in.
After finally putting on a mask for the coronavirus, the president said his ambivalence toward wearing a mask had nothing to do with style concerns. “I sort of liked the way it looked,” he said. “It was a dark black mask, and I thought it looked OK. It looked like the Lone Ranger.” The Lone Ranger’s mask covered his eyes only.
The Chino City Council meeting this week was adjourned in memory of Josephine “Josie” Cerda-Rizo, who operated El Rancho Grande on Riverside Drive in the 1970s with her parents and seven siblings. After a fire destroyed the restaurant, she and her daughter ran a catering business for 15 years.
Chino applied to the federal government for $1.1 million for COVID-19 expenditures that included staff time, materials, and equipment for the period March 1 through Dec. 30.
A new mobile app is available in the app store, by searching Chino Police Department, to report issues like homelessness and fireworks.
Montclair is among cities hurting for revenue and considering tax hikes. The city has considered a 1 percent sales tax hike for the November ballot. A simple majority would be needed to pass.
