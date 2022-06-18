A tattoo studio called Kultura Ink has submitted plans to move into the Chino Hills Promenade shopping center on Pipeline Avenue where Senor Baja used to be located, in the vicinity of Little Caesar’s. If approved, this would be the city’s first tattoo studio. In 2004, the city restricted locations for tattoo parlors, but amendments were made to the code in 2019 that allowed tattoo stores in commercial zones, like permanent makeup and body piercing uses.
Former Chino Councilman Paul Rodriguez already has business cards printed out for his next political campaign when he intends to run for mayor of Chino. The cards read: “Vote Rodriguez4Chino for Mayor 2024.” Mr. Rodriguez was appointed to serve on the city council in 2017 and won the District 1 council seat in the 2018 election. He lost his re-election bid in 2020 to Councilman Christopher Flores.
The Chino Hills spring Sunday men’s adult soccer league that plays at Grand Avenue Park was cancelled due, in part, to a shortage of referees. Community services department officials said they were reluctant to cancel the program but had no choice. They are looking into ways to resolve the issue.
There will be no Chino Hills City Council meetings on Tuesdays, July 26 and Aug. 23. The council authorizes the cancellation of two summer meetings each year to support city council and staff members going on vacation.
Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez told the audience on Tuesday that his grandson Bentley was in the audience. A little boy sitting next to his grandmother (wife of the mayor) held a sign that said: “My name is Bentley. My grandpa is the mayor.”
Residents will begin to throw their hats in the ring when the nomination period for local races opens July 18 to Aug. 12. If an incumbent does not file, the period will be extended to Aug. 17. The Chino City Council adopted a resolution June 7 to hold an election Tuesday, Nov. 8. Walt Pocock in District 2 and Marc Lucio in District 3 are up for re-election. The City of Chino Hills adopted its resolution last month. Up for re-election are Ray Marquez in District 1, Peter Rogers in District 2, and Brian Johsz in District 4.
The Chino Police Department entered a five-year agreement with equipment vendor Axon Enterprise for a $1.3 million purchase of body worn cameras, 139 taser devices, digital evidence storage, and related equipment. The police department has used body worn cameras since 2014 and taser devices since 2001. The agreement was approved by the Chino City Council on June 7.
The Chino Valley Lions Club donated water, chips, granola bars and hand sanitizer wipes to fill 100 bags for the upcoming Chino Kiwanis Club golf tournament.
The City of Chino Hills is considering the formation of a Youth Council like the teen councils in the cities of Chino, Diamond Bar, and Eastvale. Students from Ayala and Chino Hills High School have been meeting informally to help the city come up with a blueprint.
After the City of Chino Hills installed a marquee with changing messages on Peyton Drive, several churches have requested similar signs to announce events, services, and programs. The city council on Tuesday authorized changes to the code that would include standards for all changeable message signs including size and brightness.
The former Heaven’s Ranch at 3300 Woodview Road in Chino Hills may eventually be filled with 326 housing units. The Galstian Family Trust is proposing to build 163 townhomes and 165 single-family detached units on 379 acres, with 210 acres left as natural open space. The project would include two neighborhood parks. The current zoning of agriculture-ranch would have to be changed to a zone that allows high-density units. This is the property where the Catellus project was proposed in 1999.
The Chino Hills Police Department Citizens Patrol is asking residents to support their booth at Concerts in the Park on Wednesdays to recoup a stolen generator. The citizens patrol trailer was parked at the Chino Hills City Yard (located in Chino) when its generator was stolen between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. Members had to spend $2,000 to replace it so they will need plenty of cotton candy and snow cone sales to help them out. The City of Chino Hills has increased the surveillance system and security measures at the city yard by installing additional cameras and reinforcing the perimeter fencing.
