The Chino Hills Post Office isn’t the only facility with poor landscaping. Numerous post offices in California and across the country have been going through the same situation, citing budget shortfalls. In one city, new landscape was being installed when the project was halted by the United States Post Office, citing the same reason as in Chino Hills: “we are unable to accept gifts or labor from customers.” Does the Chino Valley have congresspeople?
A heartbroken Chino Hills resident who lost her 16-pound Maltipoo to a coyote Sept. 10, posted her story on social media as a cautionary tale, which elicited almost 900 supportive responses. The resident said her husband turned his back for only a few seconds after bringing their two dogs outside for a night-time potty break when a coyote grabbed the Maltipoo through the wrought iron fence and ran down the hill off Rancho Hills Drive where they reside. She said the spacing between the bars was less than four inches.
Five deer were spotted on Canon Lane in Carbon Canyon. The deer family was observed by a very excited resident who captured the magical scene in a photo posted on social media.
Crazy driving is occurring after school at Ayala High School, said Chino Hills Councilman Ray Marquez who asked for a better traffic flow plan. Mr. Marquez told the city council on Tuesday that he saw people parking their vehicles on the sidewalk, students walking in between cars, and everybody going the opposite way at the school’s entrance points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.