The Champion appreciated messages of support from readers who found out our newspaper is still being delivered physically and by email during the coronavirus outbreak. Like other businesses, your local newspaper has been affected by the slowdown, and had to do some cutting back, but its veteran staff plans to keep going through the crisis, and urges you to help other local businesses do the same.
—“It was a treat to receive our Champion as usual (online) in the midst of our new normal,” wrote Roger Probst.
—”The Champion was great this weekend! Great public service. Thank you!” from Jim Gallagher.
—“I’m appreciative of the local news we get from the Champion, and I hope you and your coworkers realize how much the news you print keeps us informed about our community,” from Jane Neptune.
—“I honestly feel a bit lost when I don’t have my paper,” wrote Tonja Bellard.
—She continued: “Your email just reminded me that I need to sign up for a subscription and I’ve been forgetting to do that. I’ll do it today! Just wanted to send a note to say thank you for keeping us informed during these uncertain and unprecedented times for the country. I read my Champion every Saturday morning and my kids know that somebody had better get it out of the driveway on Friday night after it gets delivered. You guys are my lifeline to what’s going on in my community and I am greatly appreciative of all that you do before, during and after this crisis. Take care of yourselves and stay healthy! The community needs you.”
Patrons of the three libraries in the Chino Valley can hold onto their overdue books and other items they have checked out until the libraries re-open. Fines will not be assessed while the libraries are closed.
The Inland Valley Humane Society reports that residents have stepped up to the plate to foster shelter dogs while the facility is closed but are overlooking many cats that need fostering. Photos of available cats can be found at ivhsspca.org/animals.
The BAPS Chino Hills Temple is proposing to rename a portion of Fairfield Ranch Road in front of the temple after its spiritual leader who died in 2016. Suggestions are Pramukh Swami Way or Pramukh Swami Road. An application has not been submitted. Representative Ronak Patel, who addressed the city council “remotely” Tuesday, said the temple would work with city staff and neighbors to ensure everyone is comfortable with the proposal.
Residents who discover price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic should contact the district attorney’s office at (909) 382-7748.
The Lowe’s in the Commons shopping center in Chino Hills donated ten boxes of Nitrile rubber gloves to the Chino Hills Police Department that employees will use when disinfecting work areas
Napkins, facial tissue and paper towels should not be flushed down the toilet because they don’t dissolve and can clog up sewer equipment, including wipes that are “flushable,” advised Chino Hills public works director Daniel Bobadilla. Trash cans should be used for these items.
The Chino Hills city council adjourned its “remote” meeting Tuesday in honor of World War II veteran Wilbur Richardson who died March 1. Mr. Richardson was a 97-year-old decorated veteran who flew 30 missions in 79 days sitting in a ball turret of a B17 bomber before he was injured in 1944. His memorial service, scheduled for March 27 at Planes of Fame Air Museum, has been postponed because of the coronavirus.
A prayer written by George Washington while commander in chief of the Continental Army in 1783 was recited by Chino Hills councilman Brian Johsz during the invocation at a meeting March 17 on the coronavirus. It reads, in part: we make our earnest prayer that thou will keep the United States in thy holy protection…and be pleased to dispose us all to do justice and love mercy. Mr. Johsz said America is in a tumultuous place and he hoped the prayer would be a reminder of past values and aspirations.
The podium used at a news conference Wednesday on San Bernardino County’s efforts regarding coronavirus was sprayed and wiped down with disinfectant after each speaker.
After a resident suggested during Tuesday’s “remote” Chino Hills council meeting that park restrooms be closed during the coronavirus pandemic, City Manager Ben Montgomery said closing them would prevent residents visiting parks from washing their hands to prevent the virus from spreading. Anti-bacterial soap has been placed in all city parks.
There has been a 30 percent decrease in calls to the Chino Valley Fire Department because more people are home and fewer are calling 9-1-1. Deputy Chief Scott Atkinson predicts the opposite will happen in a month or so when there is a spike in coronavirus cases. He said a plan is in progress with the Chino Valley Medical Center and partner agencies.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with the coronavirus. Further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected, CDC officials said.
