Beginning today (Jan. 23) residents and businesses with the 909 area code must dial 1 + area code + telephone number for all calls. Calls will not be completed on or after that date without the new calling procedure. The change paves the way for an area code overlay that will add the new 840 area code to the geographic area served by 909. Automatic dialers should be reprogrammed. Beginning Feb. 23, consumers requesting new or additional phone numbers may be assigned either the new 840 area code or the 909 code, depending on availability.
All COVID-19 vaccine appointments at county public health sites for residents 65 and older are full and the current shortage of vaccines will delay the effort. The department of health director said the county is intensely focusing on obtaining more supplies but “we simply do not have enough doses to meet the needs of all individuals over 65.” Seniors who need help registering for future appointments may call the COVID hotline 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1-909-387-3911.
Chino Valley Fire District firefighters assisted the Montclair Fire Department on a fully engulfed motor home blaze Jan. 11 in the 3800 block of Ninth Street in Montclair. No injuries were reported. The fire district has a mutual-aid agreement with Montclair Fire to assist on emergency calls.
Chino Hills Mayor Brian Johsz is looking for Chino Hills non-profits and community groups that need reusable cloth masks. There is no cost. The masks are part of the “Masks for Mayors” program of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Supplies are limited, so Mayor Johsz says first come, first served. E-mail bjohsz@chinohills.org if interested.
The pool at the Chino Valley YMCA at Ayala Park reopened Monday night after closing Jan. 15 because of unplanned repairs, the organization announced. The Y expected the pool to be around 80 degrees at opening time Monday, with a full return to normal temperatures on Tuesday.
Vandals stole 50 newly-planted trees at Hollow Run Nature Park in Chino Hills, south of Bayberry Drive, after the city planted 240 trees. A police report was made.
