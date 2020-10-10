Eastvale, once part of the Chino Valley dairy area which boasted about being the largest milkshed in the world, is about to lose the last of its 80 dairies according to a report last week. The booming city just east of Chino is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Eastvale gets its name from the school that used to serve that open agricultural area of Norco.
As of Monday, 99.7 percent of housing units have been accounted for in the 2020 Census through either self-response or nonresponse follow up. Final numbers indicate that in 2010 a little over 99.6 percent of households were counted this way.
Rising domestic violence cases during the pandemic have prompted cities and police forces in the Chino Valley to proclaim October as domestic violence awareness month. Families who are suffering from domestic violence may call Chino Human Services at 334-3259. Chino Hills residents can start with the police dispatch number at 465-6837.
The Great American Shakeout is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Everyone can still participate in the earthquake preparedness exercise, despite the pandemic, wherever they are that time and day. To sign up, visit shakeout.org.
Chino Hills Councilwoman Cynthia Moran received a proclamation for breast cancer awareness month. Mrs. Moran said she is a breast cancer survivor of 2011. Her mother is also a survivor of breast cancer. Mrs. Moran asked her colleagues to wear pink during the October meetings. She will also share information on local agencies that offer free mammograms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.