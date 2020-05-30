Chino American Legion Post 299 officials said the Legion Hall lost all of its wedding and party rentals this spring because of the coronavirus outbreak. They said the Legion desperately needs donations to re-open, and are asking the public to send donations of any size to Chino American Legion Post 299, 13759 Central Ave., Chino, CA. 91710. Attention: Commander Fred Kelly. They got a loan from the government, but it is limited..
Governor Gavin Newsom has earmarked $85.7 million in the 2020-21 tentative state budget for Cal Fire to improve its ability to fight wildfires. The funds are expected to be used to hire 600 additional personnel. Fire officials are predicting there will be 60 percent more fires in the California 2020 fire season.
In good news for owners of vacation houses and apartments in the mountain and desert communities of the county, short-term rental units recently re-opened to guests. Owners must limit occupancy of each unit to a single household, clean and sanitize the unit prior to each occupancy and observe county codes governing the units.
Ontario has cancelled its annual Fourth of July fireworks events and parade, as well as its concerts and movies in the park this summer because of coronavirus state guidelines against large gatherings.
Chino announced earlier this spring it was cancelling its Fireworks Spectacular at Ayala Park, as well as its Friday movies at city hall, and the Monday Seniors at the Square (music, dancing, and a light meal). The Chino Kiwanis Club is cancelling its summer concerts series, scheduled for Thursdays during July and August on the city hall lawn. “Safe and sane” fireworks will be sold for home use during early July for Independence Day festivities.
Ontario Mills shopping center north of the 10 Freeway and west of the 15, re-opened Monday with several coronavirus safety protocols in place. Some stores at Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga have also opened for in-store purchases. Other large shopping centers in the Inland Valley area are expected to follow suit soon.
Chino Valley residents who had the “In2Care” traps for the invasive Aedes mosquito placed in their backyards last summer are encouraged by the West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District to allow trap placement early. Officials said the earlier that traps are out there, the more impact there will be on these aggressive daytime biters. Call 635-0307 to get a trap.
