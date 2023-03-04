Here and there

A curious four-legged resident lurked at the doors of the Chino City Council Chambers during the Community Services Commission meeting Monday night. The lost dog named Rusty, who is hard of hearing, was provided with dog food by community members before he was reunited with his owner, who recognized him through a Facebook post made by Commissioner Julissa Montenegro Olivas.
The “Mark Hargrove Memorial Gymnasium” will be dedicated at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at Chino High School. Mr. Hargrove, who died of cancer in March 2021, is a 1982 Chino High graduate, was the school’s sports boosters’ president, basketball boosters club president, and served on the Chino City Council from 2018 to 2021.
Quicksand enveloped Chino Hills Councilman Ray Marquez while on a Metropolitan Water District tour of the Salton Sea. Mr. Marquez told the city council on Tuesday that after walking on the sand, the closer he got to the water the more he began to sink until he became buried to the waist. His firefighting training from years ago kicked in and he laid flat and crawled. He was given the name “quicksand” for the rest of the tour.
Body cameras will finally be available for deputies at the Chino Hills Police Department. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a contract to purchase the cameras for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department which had lagged behind neighboring law enforcement agencies. Chino Police Department officers began wearing body cameras in 2016.
The complexity of Chino’s special event permit process was alleged by Community Services Commissioner Greg Marquez during his report on Monday, after he helped organize the Chino Pumas Track Club fundraiser event on Feb. 19. Mr. Marquez said it was hard to get permission because the permit process involved “a lot of back and forth” with different departments and people. He said the event was close to being cancelled one week before it was scheduled.
Residents and out-of-towners visiting the Chino Hills State Park for the wildflower blooms should obey all traffic controls currently in place and should park in designated areas only. The Chino Hills Police Department will be watching.
An old oak tree on Ninth Street in Chino is gone after it rotted from the inside and fell during the demolition of the former fire station. The tree, estimated to be over 100 years old, was one of two oaks surrounding the fire station.
Deputies were called to the Shoppes at Chino Hills on Monday on a report of an organized retail theft. Deputies found four male suspects in a Nissan Altima containing stolen property from PacSun clothing store, Sephora cosmetic store, and Bath and Body Works. The same suspects reportedly stole items from Old Navy the week before. Capt. Garth Goodell told the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday that all four were arrested and there is an ongoing investigation for related thefts in surrounding cities.
A side benefit of the pandemic was the dawn of a new era of virtual meetings making it convenient for people to watch hearings from the comfort of their homes. One good example is that residents will be able to attend the California Public Utilities Commissions’ hearing on proposed gas hikes by Southern California Gas. See story on Page A2 on how to access the meeting and provide public comments.
Many residents in the mountain communities were trapped in their homes due to several feet of snow that fell during the storms. Others were unable to get to their homes. The county is seeking state and federal assistance in the amount of $10 million of emergency funds to clear snow from highways and roads. Approximately 1,200 customers of Southern California Edison had no power as of Thursday. The county’s call center can be reached on a 24-hour basis at (909) 387-3911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.