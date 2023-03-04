Here and there

A curious four-legged resident lurked at the doors of the Chino City Council Chambers during the Community Services Commission meeting Monday night. The lost dog named Rusty, who is hard of hearing, was provided with dog food by community members before he was reunited with his owner, who recognized him through a Facebook post made by Commissioner Julissa Montenegro Olivas.

The “Mark Hargrove Memorial Gymnasium” will be dedicated at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at Chino High School. Mr. Hargrove, who died of cancer in March 2021, is a 1982 Chino High graduate, was the school’s sports boosters’ president, basketball boosters club president, and served on the Chino City Council from 2018 to 2021.

