A California Institution for Women staff member died Jan. 11 from complications of COVID-19, becoming the 50th prison staff member in the state and fourth at the Chino prison to die with the virus, state prison officials reported this week. The three other deaths of CIW staff members came in 2021 on Jan. 26, Feb. 20 and May 3. Currently, 35 staff members and eight inmates at the California Institution for Women tested positive for the virus in the past 14 days. At the California Institution for Men, 139 inmates and 35 staff members have tested positive in the past two weeks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 30 inmates and two staff members died after contracting the virus. Both staff member deaths were reported on Jan. 17, 2021, state officials said.
Republic Services is still lagging on trash service, citing staff shortages due to COVID-19. The City of Chino Hills advises residents to keep their trash cart at the curb and it will be collected the next day. For concerns, call Republic Services at (800) 700-8610.
A mountain bike rider died Feb. 6 in the Chino Hills State Park on the Bane Ridge Trail. Capt. Garth Goodell informed the city council about the incident.
A P-51 Mustang plane from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation at the Chino Airport will be among five vintage planes performing the flyover during the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. An A-10 Thunderbolt from Arizona, a F-16 Fighting Falcon from South Carolina, an F-22 Raptor from Virginia and an F-35 Lighting from Utah will join the P-51. Kickoff between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals is scheduled for 3:40 p.m.
All three branch libraries in the Chino Valley re-opened their doors to the public on Monday, Feb. 7. Library programs will resume Monday, Feb. 28.
The Moderna vaccine will now be marketed as “Spikevax” after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved it in late January for ages 18 and older. Moderna was available under emergency use authorization since December 2020. It’s hard to believe that “Spike” would be chosen as the name for an injection but the word refers to the spike protein of the coronavirus.
Seventy-five residents attended the catalytic converter etching event Jan. 29 at Precision Sound in Chino Hills hosted by the City of Chino Hills and the Chino Hills Police. If their catalytic converters are stolen, the etched ID numbers will help get cases prosecuted.
The Chino Valley School Board adopted a resolution Feb. 3 in support of a $12 billion education bond measure that will appear on the November 2022 ballot. If approved, the school district would be eligible for approximately $100 million in state matching funds for projects on the current wait list including replacing, upgrading or building new classrooms and facilities, many that are 25 to 50 years old and requiring significant upgrades, according to a staff report.
Artist and author Sean Underwood of Chino will hold a signing for his book “Found in Life and Verse,” a collection of poetry, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (Feb. 12) at 3973 Yellowstone Circle in Chino. Chino Valley authors Colleen Van Tilburg and John Blevins will be in attendance.
