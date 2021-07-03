The Fourth of July holiday is a time to enjoy patriotic pride with friends and family, but it is traditionally one of the more dangerous times on the road. The Chino Hills Police Department will have increased enforcement focused on impaired driving this weekend not just from alcohol, but from marijuana, certain prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs. People who drive impaired and are charged with a first-time DUI, face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Be careful.
Note to dog owners: more dogs go missing on Independence Day than any other day of the year. Secure pets inside the home with doors and windows shut. Play calming music to mask the explosive sounds of fireworks. Set up a comfortable room with distracting toys. Be sure the dog is wearing identification and is microchipped. Even dogs and cats that normally stay inside can escape in desperation.
Due to rising lighting and landscape costs and anticipating a drought, Chino Hills Councilman Ray Marquez asked staff to produce an inventory of all empty parcels of land maintained by the city and to assess small, passive parks that are underused. Mr. Marquez said residents living next to vacant parcels might be interested in purchasing them, and it is too costly to maintain parks that are not being used.
New hours for the splash pad at Monte Vista Park in Chino are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Sept. 6. The splash pad will remain open until Oct. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends. The water park is on Monte Vista Avenue between Riverside Drive and Chino Avenue.
One hundred and fifty rescued dogs and cats were transported from New Jersey, Texas, and Wisconsin to Priceless Pets rescue locations in Chino Hills, Costa Mesa, and Claremont. The effort was a collaboration with Bissell Pet Foundation to find the pets permanent homes. The animals arrived at Threshold Aviation Group at the Chino Airport and were taken to the three facilities.
The pre-trial hearings for four Chino Hills residents charged by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office for cutting down 25-year-old oak trees have been delayed five times since November 2020. According to the court docket, the hearing is scheduled for July 8. The residents were charged with cutting the trees behind their homes on Ridgeview Loop after complaining the trees were a potential fire hazard and blocked their views. All pled not guilty. The Coast Live Oak is a native species protected by the state and the city’s municipal code.
A Chino Hills resident warned the community in a neighborhood social media app to be aware of the increased presence of rattlesnakes. The resident said he was bit last week by a juvenile rattlesnake that was lying on the welcome mat at his front door. The resident luckily had a short stay in the hospital emergency room because it was a “dry bite,” where no venom was released.
A total of 61.7 percent of the population in Chino Hills is fully vaccinated from COVID, and 7.5 percent is partially vaccinated, according to San Bernardino County statistics. With a population of 82,917, there has been a total of 5,968 cases and 60 deaths. In Chino, a total of 47 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and 6.9 percent is partially vaccinated. With a population of 93,099, there has been a total of 13,412 cases and 190 deaths. Of the 190 deaths, 27 were from the men’s prison and one from the women’s prison.
Observant Champion readers will see a legal notice published in Chinese in today’s edition, announcing the July 13 Chino Hills city council meeting where the redrawing of election district boundaries will be discussed. The legal notice also appears in Spanish and English. According to the Elections Code, the city must publish the public hearing notice in the languages spoken by a group of city residents with limited English proficiency who constitute 3 percent or more of the population. Legal notices for Chino’s boundary meeting to be held this Tuesday, were published in the June 26 edition in Spanish and English.
The Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council was named a 2021 California Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblyman Phillip Chen who represents Chino Hills in the 55th district. The council meets monthly to protect the canyon from wildfires by initiating brush removal, hosting wildfire prevention fairs, developing and distributing evacuation maps, removing flammable palm fronds, coordinating Arundo removal, and holding trunk-or-treat events.
