The Chino Hills City Council adjourned Tuesday night in memory of 18-year-old Addison Conely-Snitily, who died of cancer on Oct. 12, 2022. The Chino Hills High School graduate was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in June 2021.
The Chino City Council adjourned its Oct. 18 meeting in memory of Liz Aguerre and Dr. Bruce Lensch. Ms. Aguerre was a lifelong Chino resident who volunteered for the Chino Historical Society, the Prado Ladies Club and the Basque Club. Dr. Lynch, a longtime Chino resident and dentist, served as a councilmember from 1966 to 1968 and was president of the Kiwanis Club and Chino Civic Center Authority.
“Sturdy” volunteers are needed to remove barbed wire deep inside the Chino Hills State Park to eliminate wildlife barriers. The State Park used to be separate parcels of cattle grazing rangeland enclosed with barbed wire and some of the fencing remains in place, potentially leading to wildlife injuries. To volunteer, contact mary@chinohillsstatepark.org.
Residents who were unable to attend the Chino Hills and Chino city council candidate forums can watch them on YouTube. The Chino forum can be viewed at youtu.be/A9qOV7LfQRc and the Chino Hills forum can be viewed at youtu.be/vVEdGB8iHsQ. Both were sponsored by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
All the hard work paid off for mother and daughter Carol and Calah Arredondo who competed in the bodybuilding bikini competition in Washington on Saturday, Oct. 15. Mrs. Arredondo took second place in the master’s division and Calah took first place in her division for “tall bikini” and received her PRO card, an award given to those who are ready to compete at a higher level.
The City of Chino will purchase a 2023 Chevrolet ¾ ton crew cab truck for its police department. The vehicle will cost $50,474 and will replace the 2002 vehicle. The purchase was approved during the Oct. 18 council meeting.
Chino Hills resident Jason Boldt told the city council on Tuesday that drag racing has increased on Pipeline Avenue from Chino Hills Parkway to Glen Ridge Drive. He said the culprits are not just teens in modified cars, but exotic cars are racing at high speeds. He said police are doing a good job ticketing the speedsters, but they can’t be there on a 24-hour basis. He asked for a resolution.
The Chino Hills Hindu Temple glowed last week with alternating iridescent colors during the celebration of the Hindu New Year called Diwali, or Festival of Lights. It is celebrated per the lunar calendar in thanksgiving for the past year and to pray for a blissful new year. The BAPS Temple is at 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road.
The Chino Hills City Council has cancelled the Nov. 8 meeting because of the election. The options were to keep the meeting on Election Night, reschedule the meeting, or cancel it, and the unanimous decision was for cancellation.
Another ghost gun (a gun without a serial number) was seized Monday night after the Chino Hills Police conducted a traffic stop near Brookwood Lane and Butterfield Ranch Road. The driver was arrested and taken to jail.
Parents: don’t park in the fire lane at the Chino Hills government center to pick up or drop off your Ayala High School students or you will get a ticket. Police Capt. Garth Goodell said 93 fire lane violations have been issued to parents in the past two months. The situation is creating a safety hazard for residents and city hall employees walking to and from their vehicles in the parking lot, he said.
Attendance at the Chino Valley Fire District open house at the Training Center in Chino on Oct. 15 tripled over the previous year’s attendance with 2,000 participants, according to fire officials who called the participation overwhelming and gratifying.
The Chino Hills Community Foundation raised $124,000 in profits from the Wine Walk Oct. 8 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. The event, which sells out every year, drew 1,350 participants.
The rent for the lone property on Tres Hermanos Ranch has increased from $675 to $742 a month. The Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority approved the rent increase for the land’s caretaker at its last meeting. The Authority also accepted an $80,000 grant for weed and vegetation management made possible through State Senator Josh Newman’s office.
Mosquitoes are still biting and more detections of West Nile Virus are being found in the Chino Valley. Last week, mosquitos samples were found at Yorba Avenue/Fairway Boulevard and Peyton and Bayberry drives in Chino Hills. In Chino, a sample was found on Eucalyptus Avenue and Satterfield Way. People over 60 are at greatest risk of getting sick from the virus. The best way to prevent the virus, which is passed on from mosquitoes who have fed on the blood of an infected bird, is to use repellant and remove standing water from yards. For a free inspection, call (909) 635-0307 or visit wvm vcd.org.
