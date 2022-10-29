The Chino Hills City Council adjourned Tuesday night in memory of 18-year-old Addison Conely-Snitily, who died of cancer on Oct. 12, 2022. The Chino Hills High School graduate was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in June 2021. 

The Chino City Council adjourned its Oct. 18 meeting in memory of Liz Aguerre and Dr. Bruce Lensch. Ms. Aguerre was a lifelong Chino resident who volunteered for the Chino Historical Society, the Prado Ladies Club and the Basque Club. Dr. Lynch, a longtime Chino resident and dentist, served as a councilmember from 1966 to 1968 and was president of the Kiwanis Club and Chino Civic Center Authority.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.