The Chino Police Department will use $92,807 in forfeiture funds to purchase a Leica RTC 360, a mapping device that scans environments in 3D to be used for evidence in investigations. The police department currently uses a 2014 model that was purchased new eight years ago.
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its newest board members for 2022: Kariann Voorhees, from Voorhees and Ratzlaff Law Group; Rhonda Brogdon, co-owner and sales marketing manager of SERVPRO in the Chino Valley; Deanna Margaritha, the incoming board chair for 2023-24 and president and CEO of Infusion Zone in Chino Hills, and Josh Sun, incoming board chairman for 2022-23 and a financial advisor for Edward Jones.
Chino Youth Museum received a donation of $5,000 from the Chino Police Officer’s Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps youth, individuals, and organizations within the community. The donation was presented during the Chino City Council meeting Tuesday night.
Chino City Council adjourned Tuesday’s meeting in memory of Edward Denzin, a longtime Chino Hills resident, who passed away on March 16 after battling cancer. Mayor Ulloa said Mr. Denzin was instrumental in supporting the community and advocating for veterans in the Chino Valley community.
Donate Life flags have been raised at all seven Chino Valley Fire District stations and the administration building in Chino Hills in recognition of Donate Life Month. More than 21,000 California residents need life-saving hearts, livers, lungs, kidneys and other organs. To register as an organ or tissue donor, visit donatelifecalifornia.org.
Chino Valley Fire District installed its 33rd automated external defibrillator and its 351st trauma kit this week at the Self Made Training Facility in the Gordon Ranch Marketplace in Chino Hills. Last week, the 32nd automated defibrillator and 350th trauma kit was given to Boys Republic in Chino Hills. The donations are part of the fire district’s Heart Safe and Bleed Safe programs.
More than 100 Frontier Communication landlines in Chino were down for several hours this week, prompting the Chino Police Department to place a statement on its Facebook page to inform residents that if they need to call 9-1-1, to do so from a cell phone. The outage was repaired at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the police department reported.
A community forum will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at the Chino Police Department to discuss Assembly Bill 481, the police’s use of military equipment. Chino Police said they do not use equipment obtained from the military, and all equipment they use is designed for municipal police services. The meeting will be held in the Community Room inside the police station at 5451 Guardian Way, between Benson Avenue and 10th Street north of Walnut Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.