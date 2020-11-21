Chino Police sent five officers and an armored rescue vehicle to an Eastvale home early last Saturday morning to assist Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies with a man armed with a gun shooting at the deputies. Deputies returned fire and struck the suspect, who was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Three children were evacuated from the home. Officers from Ontario, Corona and Riverside police departments assisted. Chino police helped secure the perimeter for the Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies so they could evacuate the house and take the suspect into custody, said Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons. No Chino officers were involved in the shooting.
Getting local news to you can be tough sometimes. Noticing a new freestanding temperature scanner inside the doors of the Chino Hills branch county library, a Champion reporter asked the employee stationed there if she could take a picture of a patron getting a reading, with the patron’s permission. The employee said authorization would be needed from his supervisor. The person in charge stated approval would be needed at the county level. That person wasn’t present, so the reporter’s number was taken with a promise of a callback, which never happened. So, no picture.
Several people are expected to take part in a drive-by procession at 9:45 a.m. today (Nov. 21) in honor of retired fire engineer Ray Santoyo who is battling pancreatic cancer. November is pancreatic awareness month and organizers are asking participants to decorate cars with banners, posters and American flags. Cars will be driven past Mr. Santoyo’s house on Equestrian Court in Chino and everyone is encouraged to honk and shout well wishes. The parade will meet on the south side of Chino City Hall.
Louis J. Abacherli, who died early this month, was one of three sons (the others were Arnold and John) whose father, Louis Sr., and mother came to Chino from Switzerland, via Orange County, in 1921. The family dairy was at Walnut and San Antonio avenues. Louis Jr. later acquired about 1,000 acres in Chino Hills, south of Butterfield Ranch, an area being considered for development by Trumark Homes.
Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons and councilmember Marc Lucio, appearing unshaven at the Nov. 17 city council meeting, explained this was for the annual “Movember” event to raise awareness and funds for men’s health issues. Mr. Lucio was working on a mustache and Chief Simmons said he wouldn’t shave all month.
