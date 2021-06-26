Deputy Fire Chief Scott Atkinson announced during Tuesday’s Chino Hills City Council meeting that the fire board is conducting interviews for a new fire chief to replace Tim Shackelford, who is retiring in December.
The Chino Hills City Council chambers opened to the public Tuesday night for the first time since the pandemic hit in March 2020. A small group of people attended. The city has cut off virtual participation as of the July 13 meeting.
Chino Hills Mayor Brian Johsz is seeking Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during council meetings held the second and fourth Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Email bjohsz@chi nohills.org if interested.
School board member Andrew Cruz’s request for a vote on the mask-wearing mandate at schools was supported by James Na, but not Don Bridge, Christina Gagnier, or Joe Schaffer. The majority wants to follow state and county guidelines that require masks at K-12 schools. Some parents have complained that the policy is unnecessary and harmful to students’ mental health and well-being.
The Chino Planning Commission on Monday approved a one-year extension for the fourth time for the construction of a 111-room, four-story Fairfield Inn & Suites proposed for the Rancho Del Chino shopping center on Ramona Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway. The applicant, Brett Maru of A&B Chino Hotels, said financial constraints delayed the project last year due to COVID-19.
Chino Hills Councilman Art Bennett gave a shoutout to his wife Nikki for “putting up with me for all these years.” The couple will celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary July 8. The couple have two children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
A raise in pay for substitute teachers may help alleviate a shortage reported last year at school board meetings. The board recently voted to increase the daily pay for substitute teachers from $140 to $150 and from $155 to $165 for long-term assignments. The last pay increase in January 2020 added $15 per day (from $125 to $140), to be more competitive with neighboring school districts.
Commissioners in Chino Hills receive a stipend of $25 a meeting, the same amount they have been receiving since 2007. Prior to that, they received nothing. Chino Hills Councilwoman Cynthia Moran suggested during Tuesday’s council meeting that commissioners on the planning, public works, and parks and recreation commissions be given a raise and asked for the item to be placed on the next agenda. She asked that city council raises also be placed on the agenda because the last one was in 2017.
Don’t panic at Ayala High School on July 13 and 14 when a significant amount of police and emergency service vehicles will be converging on campus from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Chino Hills Police Department will hold an active shooter drill on those two days.
More than 860 parents have joined a group called “Parent Association,” at pachinovalley.com, a chapter of Parent Association in San Diego that filed a lawsuit last year against the state’s Department of Health and Gov. Newsom to get schools opened full-time and in-person. The Chino Valley parents met June 17 with school district staff and San Bernardino County department of education staff. They want the district to form a parent advisory council to give parents more say in decisions.
The City of Chino Hills will lose representation when the school board carves out districts. Councilwoman Cynthia Moran, a liaison to the district, reported that the draft maps show two districts for the city: north and south, but the northern portion is considered a census block and cannot be manipulated. She said the census block includes board members Joe Shaffer and Don Bridge of Chino Hills. She said Chino Hills will now have only two seats on the board, noting that the current makeup of the board is four out of five members who are Chino Hills residents.
Chino Hills residents have been complaining about the increased presence of mothers with children weaving through traffic to panhandle. One mother was seen approaching vehicles stopped at a red light on Pipeline and Shaefer avenues and another was seen escorting her toddler on the 71 Freeway offramp going from car to car.
