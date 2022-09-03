Chino Valley Fire District invites the community to the annual remembrance ceremony for the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Station 6, 13707 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. The district placed a Twin Towers memorial in front of the station one year after the attack in which more than 3,000 people, including 343 New York City firefighters were killed.
Where are the horses? The Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority approved a month-to-month lease in May with Red Bucket Equine Rescue of Chino Hills to allow horses to graze on 50 acres of ranchland, but the horses haven’t been seen yet. The board has not heard a word from the rescue organization but will reach out for an update, said a member.
The school board has been conducting performance evaluations for Supt. Norm Enfield during the past few closed session meetings. There is also a case that is being evaluated by the board for potential “discipline, dismissal or release” of a public employee, who was not identified.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert gave a video shout out this week to the Ayala High football team that improved to a 3-0 record after Thursday’s 40-33 win against Leuzinger. Mr. Herbert said in the five-second video, “What’s up fellas? Just wanted to say go Ayala Bulldogs. You guys rock.” The video was posted on the Ayala Football Facebook page.
The intersection of Bayberry and Peyton drives is being covered with extra Chino Hills Police patrols after residents complained that many people blow through the stop sign and a young boy was in a hit-and-run situation while on his bicycle.
School board member Andrew Cruz randomly announced during public comments at the end of the board meeting on Thursday that he ran in the extreme heat that day and recommended others do the same. “It takes you to another place,” he said. “It’s so joyful running in the heat. I just wanted to share that with you. I just love it.”
Residents are commenting on social media they were surprised to find the doors closed at Pick Up Stix in Chino Hills, stating that many businesses are closing. The Asian-style fast-food restaurant has been operating on the northeast corner of Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive in the Chino Hills Courtyard since the 1990s.
Chino Hills’ Lonzo Ball, guard for the Chicago Bulls, gifted an outdoor basketball court to Verbum Dei High School in Los Angeles on Aug. 23 as part of a community project with a company co-founded by Jeffrey Jordan, son of basketball player Michael Jordan. Ball, 24, has played five NBA seasons with the Lakers, Pelicans, and Bulls.
A teacher from Buena Vista Continuation School in Chino sounded the alarm that a large wave of students will be attending the school because of difficulties they experienced during the pandemic. He told the school board on Thursday that the school is at capacity with 180 students. He asked the board to consider adding a fifth quarter or extending the school year to accommodate the influx. Board members Andrew Cruz and James Na asked the superintendent to meet with the school principal and consider the suggestion.
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and the Chino City Council on Tuesday will issue a proclamation that many people are suffering from depression and mental health issues. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide was among the top nine leading causes of death for people ages 10 through 64 in 2020.
The signal at Eucalyptus Avenue and Peyton Drive will be undergoing some changes after residents noticed numerous accidents at the intersection. The Chino Hills Police confirmed the intersection has been the scene of traffic accidents.
The teachers’ union (ACT) and the classified employees union (CSEA) are both in labor negotiations with the Chino Valley Unified School District. A spokesperson for CSEA stated during Thursday’s school board meeting that its proposal is equitable, and the association hopes to come to an agreement with the district soon to give members what they deserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.