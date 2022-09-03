Chino Valley Fire District invites the community to the annual remembrance ceremony for the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Station 6, 13707 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. The district placed a Twin Towers memorial in front of the station one year after the attack in which more than 3,000 people, including 343 New York City firefighters were killed. 

Where are the horses? The Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority approved a month-to-month lease in May with Red Bucket Equine Rescue of Chino Hills to allow horses to graze on 50 acres of ranchland, but the horses haven’t been seen yet. The board has not heard a word from the rescue organization but will reach out for an update, said a member.

