A rogue goose has been chasing residents at English Springs Park in Chino Hills on Grand Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway. The city’s public works director was pursued on the sidewalk. City officials said an incident report was taken after the goose bit somebody and took off skin. The Inland Valley Humane Society and the city’s pest management contractor have been contacted but neither seem to have a solution. City officials are working on one.
The county’s former pistol-loving cowboy sheriff (1983-91), Floyd Tidwell died Tuesday at the age of 90. Sheriff Tidwell, from Big Bear, modernized the department in many ways, including putting computers in patrol cars, but got into trouble when he kept or gave away hundreds of guns collected as evidence, for which he was let off with a fine.
On Ash Wednesday Pastor Roy Robbins distributed ashes to 41 people who didn’t have to get out of their vehicles when they drove to Christ Lutheran Church on Francis Avenue. The pastor set himself up in a booth in front of the church with a banner that read “Drive-By Ashes” and “The Pastor is In.” He did a live video on Facebook and posted photos.
Boys Republic is not selling bakery items at the Chino Hills Farmers Market because it has taken on some significant contracts with food companies. Executive director Chris Burns said additional shifts are being added and apprentices are adjusting to heightened expectations. Mr. Burns said he will take a wait-and-see approach but will continue to offer pop-up sales throughout the year.
Volunteers gave 929 hours of service to the city of Chino in January. If they were paid $15.25 per hour at the recreation leader rate, it would total $14,724. Year-to-date, the volunteer value to the city is $64,984. Volunteers helped with after-school programs, the senior center and youth basketball.
The electric vehicle charging stations planned on Central Avenue in the west parking lot at Chino City Hall and the south parking lot at the Carolyn Owens Community Center are in the design phase, according to Chino Projects Manager Carolyn Baltzer. Construction is supposed to start in March and be completed in May.
Incidents at the dog park at Vila Borba Park in Chino Hills, such as a small dog being seriously injured while it was on the large dog side, has prompted the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission to ask that the matter be placed on the next agenda. Other incidents include aggressive dogs and people jumping over locked gates.
Improvements to the Chino Senior Center have been rescheduled to December to avoid impacting the spring and summer programs. The project was postponed last December because its scope was increased. Plans include replacing floors, installing a flyer display cabinet, refinishing cabinets and meeting Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. The project is expected to be completed by the end of March 2021.
Chino Hills’ recreation division hasn’t offered day trips for some time because attendance was too low. City officials said seniors didn’t want to sign up because they felt the costs were too high.
Making the McCoy Equestrian Center horse-friendly again has been a work in progress. Chino Hills recreation officials are meeting with the equestrian community and English Road horse-folk to come up with events and programs. An open house is in the planning stages.
Newspaper editors have taken notice of stories written by Don Lugo High student reporters Aiden Deming, Gary Garcia, Edward Lillie, Karly Ortiz and Valerie Torres. Their bylines have appeared in the Los Angeles Times High School Insider and the Champion (“Don Lugo Celebrates First Annual Student Press Freedom Day,” Feb. 22 with photo by Saslaya Baca).
Following a state directive, the Chino Valley school district will add dual emersion language programs at two elementary schools in fall 2021. Multilingual Academy Pathways (MAP) programs will be tested at Anna Borba in Chino with Spanish and Mandarin at Hidden Trails in Chino Hills, to include bi-literacy, academic achievement and multi-cultural competence.
Design work is underway for improvements at Ayala Park in Chino. It will include making the park more accessible to those with physical challenges, improvements to the northwest and southwest parking lots, baseball fields 5 and 6, softball fields 1 to 4, drinking fountains, shade shelters and restroom and concession buildings. Construction is expected to begin this summer, with completion by spring 2021.
Chino’s Social Work Action Group (SWAG) that assists homeless persons in the community, recently helped a young man who has been homeless for two months get to Colorado where he has been able to stay with a brother. The Chino Police Department provided a bus ticket, and SWAG purchased breakfast, food and drinks for the trip. SWAG members stayed with him until he safely boarded the bus. He recently contacted the group, letting them know he is working for a snow plowing business.
Traveling through the “Badlands” area of the 60 Freeway just east of Moreno Valley is expected to get easier this coming week with the reopening of the lane that closed last summer for construction. The westbound lane between Beaumont and Moreno Valley is scheduled to reopen Thursday, March 5. The project is adding truck lanes and wider shoulders in each direction and is now expected to be completed by late 2021.
