When asked if Big League Dreams intends to open after COVID, managing director Jeff Odekirk replied that as soon as the facility is cleared to do so, it will resume hosting leagues and tournaments as quickly as possible. He said the sports park, located on Fairfield Ranch Road, is currently offering use of its fields to youth teams for practices.
Real estate man Jack Soliman of Chino Hills, known for pushing his golf cart of freebies while walking his beat and giving away Ring doorbells to seniors, is seeking help from the community for a lost jacket. Of great sentimental value is his 20-year-old J. Crew black jacket given to him by his wife that went missing in the area of Olympic View, Anochecer Avenue or Madrugada Drive in north Chino Hills. If you find it, call (909) 262-3132.
Residents love puzzles so the City of Chino Hills is offering a puzzle swap location at the Community Center at 14250 Peyton Drive where they can drop off old puzzles at a designated table at the main entrance and pick up another one. All puzzles will go through a three-day decontamination process, similar to library books.
Chino Hills resident Jim Gallagher spoke in harmony with his cuckoo clock at a Zoom meeting this week. Mr. Gallagher’s clock is often seen on the wall behind him during video meetings but this time the cuckoo called while he was speaking.
Chino City Council adjourned on Feb. 16 in memory of Hank Decker, a lifelong Chino resident and farmer known for his sweet corn. Mr. Decker died last month at age 93 of COVID complications.
Chino city manager Matt Ballantyne and developers from the Shay company met on Feb. 8 to discuss property near Bickmore and Pine avenues. Councilmember Karen Comstock, during her report last week to the city council, said that she attended the meeting. Ms. Comstock is the council representative for District 4 that includes the west side of Chino from the north end of town through the Preserve area.
