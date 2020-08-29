Fight Covid. Get Tested. It’s easy, painless, and free. This is the message on a series of billboards that went up last weekend in San Bernardino County. Anxious to get off the state’s monitoring list, county officials have partnered with General Outdoor Advertising billboard company to encourage everybody to get tested, whether they show symptoms or not.
A small plane skidded off a runway at Chino Airport Wednesday at 7:50 a.m. after making an emergency landing. The pilot was not injured.
In a recent newsletter, San Bernardino County superintendent Ted Alejandre thanked the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce for creating a positive forum to address systemic educational inequity at a meeting in which he, county board president Laura Mancha and board member Hardy Brown were guest panelists.
Chino Valley was selected to join about 20 school districts taking part in a statewide initiative to increase dialogue among districts to improve schools. Sup. Norm Enfield said participating agencies will share and gain new knowledge.
A memorial service will be held for Chino civic participant Craig Watkins Saturday, Sept. 5, at Living Word Church, 11887 Telephone, at 4 p.m. He died Aug. 7 from the coronavirus.
COVID-19 continues to have a negative impact on construction activity in Chino Hills. The number of building permits is down 18 percent from the same time last year, inspections are down 12 percent and new dwelling unit permits are down 69 percent. There has been no new commercial construction so far this year.
The city of Chino received a $10,000 COVID-19 relief grant to provide gift cards to 133 families who either lost employment or housing due to the economic downturn.
The San Bernardino County Department of Health in July administered 2,080 COVID-19 tests through a state sponsored program at Chino’s Neighborhood Activity Center. Information: cityofchino.org/covid19.
