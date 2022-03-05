The “older” set is invited to join the Chino Hills 55+ Club for Happy Hour St. Patrick’s style at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at the most Irish restaurant in town—Pizzaioli’s Italian Restaurant on Grand Avenue in Chino. Wear green. To RSVP, call Melba Aranda at (909) 331-7286.
The northbound lane of Euclid Avenue from the 71 Freeway to Pine Avenue was closed for about 90 minutes Thursday after a single-car rollover crash at 10:54 a.m. No injuries were reported, but several items inside the car ended up on the street.
Some call it the “Jack Hibbs traffic jam” referring to Pipeline Avenue on Wednesday nights when Calvary Chapel Chino Hills’ Pastor Hibbs draws high-profile speakers. Commuters veer off Pipeline into the Kohl’s parking lot to get away from the jam but have to be careful to avoid the people who parked near the smog check station for overflow.
Four police vehicles assigned to the Criminal Investigations Unit will receive trunk vaults, which are storage units to secure rifles, vests, and safety equipment. The Chino City Council on Tuesday approved $9,261 to purchase the vaults using federal forfeiture funds.
Gas prices hit the $5+ mark at several stations in Chino and Chino Hills, with some charging up to $5.19 a gallon. The average gas price in California was $4.94 on Thursday for regular, $5.09 for mid-grade, and $5.23 for premium, according to AAA. One year ago, gas averaged $3.70 a gallon in California.
An emergency generator and transfer switch equipment paid for with CARES Act coronavirus relief fund for cities and towns for infrastructure projects will be used at the Chino Hills Community Center that serves as an American Red Cross shelter for emergencies such as fires, earthquakes, public health crises, and those impacted by Edison’s public safety power shutoffs. The transfer switch has been installed and the generator is ready for deployment. Staff training will be required.
The City of Chino, which proclaimed March as National Nutritional Month during Tuesday’s council meeting, is partnering with the Chino Valley School District to focus attention on making healthy food choices.
Fire district board members are expected to vote on one of two district election maps at their 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 meeting at Chino Valley Fire District headquarters, 14011 City Center Drive in Chino Hills. Residents may give their opinions at the beginning of the meeting. The City of Chino and the school board have recently approved election maps and the City of Chino Hills is expected to adopt a map at an upcoming meeting.
Chaffey College was awarded a $500,000 grant to train students to become mechatronic technicians by the California Apprenticeship Initiative. The grant will support students in mechanics, electronics, automation and robotics. Classes will begin by early June. The college has campuses in Chino, Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana.
Chino Valley Fire District responded to 13,267 calls for services in 2021, according to the fire district’s annual report released this week. The district employs 135 firefighters, has seven fire stations and covers a total of 80 square miles, encompassing Chino, Chino Hills and the county area of Chino. An eighth fire station is planned for Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills. To view the report, visit chino valleyfire.org.
