Chino Hills Councilman Art Bennett has tested positive for coronavirus. Mr. Bennett had a headache, stiffness and cough, and went to McCoy Equestrian Center for testing Jan. 9. He received the results the next day. Mr. Bennett said his doctor has taken an aggressive approach with treatment to prevent him from going to the hospital.
The Chino Hills city council and fire board meetings were adjourned this week in memory of Chino Hills resident Mike Evinger, husband of Chino Valley Fire District board president Sarah Ramos-Evinger. Mr. Evinger died last weekend and leaves behind his wife and three children, George, Hannah, and Scotty.
Chino Hills has closed its chambers to council members and commissioners for meetings in January because of the pandemic surge. The decision will be re-assessed in February. The City of Chino’s council chambers remain open to the public with social distancing, masks and outdoor seating available with audio transmitted through speakers. Participants are encouraged, however, to participate remotely via GotoWebinar.
