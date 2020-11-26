San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, which polices Chino Hills, has joined several state law enforcement agencies in California announcing that deputies will not actively enforce the statewide coronavirus curfew. The curfew will begin Saturday night and end Dec. 21 banning non-essential work, movement and gatherings between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The sheriff’s department said it trusts community members to act responsibly and demonstrate good judgement.
In hopes that a vaccine for COVID-19 will be available, executive director Chris Burns said Boys Republic is moving forward with plans for the 2021 Steve McQueen Car show. The annual event was cancelled last year. Meanwhile, the Boys Republic campus is off limits for visitors, who may still buy its bakery goods outside the entrance near The Shoppes.
The Chino Valley school board voted 5-0 during closed session on Nov. 21 to have its attorney firm prepare a reimbursement agreement for $245,027 with Sycamore Academy charter school for over-allocation of classroom space at the alternative education center. Sycamore’s actual enrollment was lower than what the charter school had in its lease agreement.
Chino Hills’ first flu and COVID testing event in partnership with San Bernardino County at McCoy Equestrian Center resulted in 535 samples collected, 49 appointments made online, 113 flu shots administered, and 89 total walk-ins. County officials said the testing broke some county records for the number of tests conducted in 4½ hours, while staff also provided flu shots.
The Chino Police lobby will be closed today (Nov. 26) and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Chino Hills Police Station lobby will also be closed those days.
FOR THE RECORD—Louis J. (Louie) Abacherli, who died early this month, was grandson (not son) of the Abacherlis who came to Chino from Switzerland, via Orange County, in 1921. The family dairy was at Walnut and San Antonio avenues. Louie’s father Louis, a son, later acquired acreage in southern Chino Valley-Chino Hills. The proposed Trumark Homes development south of Butterfield Ranch is on land owned by cousins of Louie Abacherli.
(0) comments
