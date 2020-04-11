San Bernardino County put out a get-tough message this week for people who ignore its requirements for avoiding COVID-19 virus, citing a law enforcement crackdown and possible fine and jail sentence. Public relations prevailed and it was quickly superseded by a softer message saying the county would rely more on cooperation. The threatening message was unconvincing because law enforcement doesn’t have time to mess with such misdemeanors, the courts are only taking big cases and the jail is trying to get rid of smaller offenders.
As mentioned by Carbon Canyon historian Paul Spitzzeri in the March 28 edition of the Champion, the Spanish Influenza epidemic of 1918-1919 received more coverage in the fall of 1918 because the situation had worsened. Small and barely noticeable blurbs in the November 1918 editions of the Champion stated there were three deaths in the Chino township and up to 30 new cases per day. There were under 4,000 people in the area. The total number of deaths in the county was 20, with 17 of them Latinos as of Nov. 29. The Champion reported that it was up to the people to be vigilant because other communities have learned “to their sorrow” that any letting down of the bans may lead to another outbreak.
The second 2019-2020 property tax payment to the county was due yesterday, but on a case-by-case basis, counties will cancel penalties and other charges for homeowners, small businesses, and other property owners that were unable to pay by April 10 due to circumstances caused by COVID-19. Property owners who could pay or who haven’t been directly affected by COVID-19 still needed to pay on time.
Although the early May Chino Planes of Fame airshow has been cancelled, the Air Museum is selling the show’s 2020 T-shirts online for those who want a souvenir.
Fascinating websites for residents to explore while staying at home were offered by Chino Hills assemblyman Philip Chen to his constituency. Livecams of animals, raptors, the Northern Lights and more can be found at the Annenberg Foundation by visiting explore.org. The largest library in the world with millions of books, audio recordings including first-person interviews with slaves, photographs, manuscripts, and maps can be found at the Library of Congress at loc.gov.
True to its promise, the Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast Committee donated excess proceeds to two charities that feed the hungry: Isaiah’s Rock and Food for Life Ministry. Committee chairwoman Sylvia Nash gave donations of $5,000 each to Charleen King of Isaiah’s Rock and Cindy Vande Steeg of Food for Life. The committee also announced the date for the next prayer breakfast: Feb. 10, 2021 at Los Serranos Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.