Kerry Cisneroz, who keeps an eye on local businesses for his Chino Memories Facebook, reports that Watches Plus, which opened with the Chino Town Square shopping center on Philadelphia Street in 1987, between See’s Candy and Penguins Yogurt, and remained there as those businesses and others came and went, is closing. It’s been a valuable friendly service for people needing watch repairs and batteries.
The Chino Valley Professional Firefighters Association hosted an election night taco bar gathering at the home of one of the three fire board members who won Tuesday’s night election. In addition to the three fire board members, Chino Hills Mayor Art Bennett and Councilwoman Cynthia Moran dropped in to celebrate their re-election victories to the city council. Chino Hills Councilman Peter Rogers, firefighters, and others also stopped by.
The old fire bell in the backyard of Chino’s Old Schoolhouse Museum will probably be heading to Station 1 on Schaefer Avenue, where the Professional Firefighters want to build a replica of the bell tower once located near Seventh and D. The bell, which summoned fire volunteers, was originally relocated to old Station 1 at the civic center, then “lost” awhile in storage before being placed at the museum, in the area where a barn for agricultural equipment is to be built next year. The Fire Foundation will handle the transfer if approved by the city council.
Lynda Flathers succeeds Ryan Cummins as president of the Chino Historical Society. The family of Mr. Cummins, a school administrator in another district, dating back a century in Chino, is moving to San Clemente. The Historical Society tentatively plans an annual meeting Saturday, Dec. 5.
The six-decades old Cock-a-Doodle Restaurant is now just The Doodle. Owner Joe Costa said the change was made for business reasons. Like several other Chino eateries, it is serving customers in an outside tent, which was temporarily displaced by last week’s heavy winds.
Chamber of commerce president Zeb Welborn and his wife Cindy welcomed their third child, Leonardo Welborn-De La Torre, on Oct. 30. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21 inches long.
In response to frustrated residents asking that San Bernardino County ignore the state’s directives on COVID, Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said defying the state presents unacceptable risks and would likely backfire. He said the county’s communications with Gov. Newsom emphasize a willingness to work with the state, which has yielded better results.
Sharpie markers are acceptable for ballots, according to the county Registrar of Voters. Some residents raised concerns that Sharpie markers were being provided at polling places. A spokesman said there are no issues with the ink bleeding through the ballot. Ballot vendors said the ovals can be more easily read when filled in with markers.
The coronavirus restrictions which limit celebrations have been tough on new hall of fame awards. Both the city of Chino and the school district have postponed this recognition because of inability to do it properly.
The Chino Kiwanis Club has taken over the big meeting room at the Chino Community Building to keep proper distancing at its Wednesday noon meetings. Chino Rotary, which traditionally used the room at the same time, is relying on Zoom.
