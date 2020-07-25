Parents of Chino Valley students in need of a computer and internet access must fill out a form on the school district’s website at chino.k12.ca.us by 10 p.m. Sunday, July 26. Damaged or lost equipment will cost $300, school district officials said. The school year will begin with online learning on Monday, Aug. 10. Cal Aero Preserve students will begin on Monday, Aug. 3.
The Chino Hills 55+ Club turns seven years old this month, without the big cake or in-person celebration. To see the anniversary slide show, visit chinohills55plusclub.org.
Online registration for up to 50 cars each quickly filled up for two drive-in movie nights hosted by the city of Chino this month at Ayala Park.
A basket of promotional items for State Senator Ling Ling Chang looked a bit out of place at the sign-in table for the Sheriff’s Department town hall meeting Tuesday at the community center, organized by the Chino Hills Police Department. The red plastic cases bearing the senator’s name, who represents Chino Hills, contained mini hand sanitizer packets, a virtuous gesture in an election season.
Unnamed donors purchased several sun shades so that exercise classes can go on outdoors in the basketball court area of the Chino Valley YMCA.
The Chino city council meeting Tuesday was held in memory of Pamela Dolar, a former Chino resident and city volunteer, and 21-year-old U.S. Army paratrooper Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez from Chino.
Executive director Zeb Welborn joked that he was tricked during a Zoom meeting of the Chamber of Commerce this month when several community leaders appeared in a surprise show of appreciation for his leadership during the coronavirus.
Background noises during community Zoom meetings have included barking dogs, children, kitchen noises, backyard sounds, and bad Internet connections eliminating entire phrases, making coverage by reporters difficult. One meeting included the sound of a chirping bird that prompted participants to ask the person to press mute. An embarrassed reporter working from home with a pet bird on her shoulder quickly complied.
It's tough to find the names of participants at online meetings who join under pseudonyms. A Chino Hills Planning Commission attendee list included the name “The Ghost.”
The number of inmates currently under quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus at the California Institution for Men and California Institution for Women prisons in Chino is less than 200. State prison statistics as of Champion press time Friday morning show 82 inmates at the men’s prison and 117 inmates at the women’s prison are currently housed here after testing positive for the virus.
Chino Valley residents can still complete the 2020 Census in several languages by calling 844-330-2020 or filling out an online or mail-in survey. Information: 2020census.gov. As required by the U.S. Constitution, the population is counted every 10 years since 1790.
