The driver of a vehicle traveling 80 miles per hour on Peyton Drive and Chino Hills Parkway on Tuesday, Sept. 6 was arrested and his vehicle towed and impounded for 30 days. According to Chino Hills Police Captain Garth Goodell, a 30-day impound could cost upwards of $3,000. He said the law allows a 30-day maximum impound.

The following day, on Sept. 7, deputies conducted a traffic stop for an expired vehicle registration on Soquel Canyon Parkway, just west of the 71 Freeway, and were given false information by the driver on his identity. After further investigation, it was learned that the man had four active warrants. While searching his vehicle, deputies found two window punches and two shaved keys, which are used to steal vehicles. He was arrested and taken to jail.

