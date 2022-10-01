The driver of a vehicle traveling 80 miles per hour on Peyton Drive and Chino Hills Parkway on Tuesday, Sept. 6 was arrested and his vehicle towed and impounded for 30 days. According to Chino Hills Police Captain Garth Goodell, a 30-day impound could cost upwards of $3,000. He said the law allows a 30-day maximum impound.
The following day, on Sept. 7, deputies conducted a traffic stop for an expired vehicle registration on Soquel Canyon Parkway, just west of the 71 Freeway, and were given false information by the driver on his identity. After further investigation, it was learned that the man had four active warrants. While searching his vehicle, deputies found two window punches and two shaved keys, which are used to steal vehicles. He was arrested and taken to jail.
Anna Borba Elementary School in Chino will offer a Spanish dual language immersion program in the 2023-24 school year. The program is designed to immerse and educate students in Spanish with bilingualism, bi-literacy, and academic achievements, according to the Chino Valley Unified School District.
After more than two decades of starts and stops, the Chino Hills Buddhist Temple is finally ready to build a permanent facility. The City of Chino Hills recently issued permits for grading and underground utilities for the Thai temple at the corner of Rustic Drive and Chino Hills Parkway at the entrance to Carbon Canyon Road. The facility will be built in three phases, beginning with a 3,100-square-feet Buddha Hall.
Fire Chief Dave Williams told the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday that his position requires an assistant. He said the Chino Valley Fire District will begin recruiting for an “assistant to the chief” position soon.
Residents like to stop on Old Carbon Canyon Road between Carbon Canyon Road and Pinnacle Lane to talk on their phones, which reduces that area to one lane. Mayor Ray Marquez mentioned the potential hazard during a recent council meeting and asked city staff to look into the possibility of placing signs there.
More than 9,000 new books were checked out to patrons during a three hour time period at the Chino Hills Library New Book Festival on Sept. 17.
Two gates will be added to the pickleball courts at Vellano Park to prevent disruption when players enter and exit the courts from the one gate on the short fence at the grassy side of the court. With the addition of lights for night play to be completed by the end of the year, the pickleball courts in Chino Hills may be the envy of surrounding cities.
To prevent speedsters from racing in circles, (doing doughnuts), at the Chino Hills Skate Park parking lot, the city will install rubber speed humps during the upcoming improvement project that will include lights, seating, shade structures, and parking lot enhancements. The skate park is located on Fairfield Ranch Road near Big League Dreams.
The City of Chino is redesigning its “Chino Swag” items that include Chino-themed T-shirts, stickers, tumblers, and key chains. The items are available for purchase at Ayala Park Operations Center, Carolyn Owens Community Center, the Neighborhood Activity Center, and the Preserve Community Center.
The California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section voted Thursday to add girls’ flag football as an official sport, starting in the 2023-24 school year. The vote was 61-26 with two voters abstaining. It has not been decided if girls’ flag football will be played in the fall, winter or spring sports season.
Parking lot maintenance has begun at various city parks in Chino Hills and will continue until the end of December. Parking lots may be closed for up to three days at a time, but parks and amenities will remain open.
During the month of October, library patrons will receive a villains-themed tote bag for every 30 items checked out. Four different styles will be available, each featuring a different villain. If that's not enough, the Chino Hills Branch Library will hold a "villain's event" from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 with a face painter, balloon artists, and crafts.
