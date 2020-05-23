World War II-era planes will fly in formation on Memorial Day Monday around Southern California to honor frontline healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The 90-minute flight will conclude at 1:07 p.m. at Chino Airport after starting in Loma Linda.
Now that tennis courts in Chino Hills have re-opened, long lines of vehicles are parking nearby with children waiting their turn inside the cars. City officials are stopping by to ensure instructors are not using the courts for private lessons.
Employees of Joey’s Bar-B-Q in Chino received a $2,700 tip from customer Eric Mattson for meals they prepared for employees of Amrep, a refuse truck manufacturing facility in Ontario where Mr. Mattson is employed. Parent company Wastequip purchases lunch once a week for its field office employees and tips 100 percent of the bill. The company said it wants communities to stay strong during these challenging times.
County Supervisor Chairman Curt Hagman told the Chino City Council Tuesday that he has asked the county about three times to separate its positive coronavirus case numbers in Chino from the two prisons in town. City officials believe the high number – 389 last week – gives the impression that Chino is a hotbed for the virus.
The 10-year waste hauling contract between Taormina Industries and the City of Chino Hills will expire in January 2021 and a solid waste consulting firm is being sought to solicit contractors and negotiate a new franchise agreement. The complexities associated with the industry and regulations imposed by governmental agencies make such a consultant necessary, said city officials.
Gasoline prices are creeping back up after being at a new low of under $2.50 a gallon last week.
Big League Dreams sports park in Chino Hills was burglarized of $50,000 in supplies and equipment. Two people were caught and some of the equipment was returned. The sports park is putting in safety measures to make it more difficult for future damage.
Chaffey College held drive-through grad fests for 3,100 this week at its three campuses: Chino, Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana. Degrees and certificates will be mailed to the graduates who range from 17 to 78 years old.
Alvera Lewman, a resident of Inland Christian Home, will celebrate her 100th birthday Monday.
A warning about crepe myrtle trees: they get really fat. Chino Hills Planning Commissioner Sheran Voigt advised members of the Coptic Church that the crepe myrtles they are proposing in front of their building on Peyton Drive north of Morningfield Drive will be beautiful if they are kept trimmed, otherwise they will cover the sidewalk.
The 22-acre Chino Creek Wetlands and Educational Park next to the Inland Empire Utilities Agency at 15975 El Prado Road is open again for residents to stretch their legs in a natural setting, with social distancing. The park features drought-tolerant and native plants, ponds, and waterfowl.
Southern California Edison is reminding the public that metallic helium balloons can drift for miles before ending up in power lines and electrical equipment. Edison said there is an average of three balloon-related outages daily (1,022 last year) and the number is rising.
