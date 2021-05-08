Chino Valley Fire Chief Tim Shackelford is planning to retire at the end of the year. The news was revealed by Chino city councilmember Karen Comstock during Tuesday’s meeting. After Chief Shackelford gave a report on the May 15 weed abatement deadline, Ms. Comstock called him back to the podium and stated, “I hear the word is out that you are leaving us?” Chief Shackelford responded, “Yes ma’am, I will be retiring at the end of the year.” The chief told Ms. Comstock that he took her message to heart when she retired as police chief in 2019, and that he looks forward to the next phase of his life.
All 26 nonprofit organizations that reapplied for a fireworks sale permits received approval from the Chino Community Services Commission. Also approved were requests from Magnolia Junior High Music Boosters and Monte Vista 4-H Club to change booth locations.
The April 27 Chino Hills City Council meeting was adjourned in memory of 46-year-old David Moet of Chino Hills who died April 24. His son, Ian Moet, was the student member on the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission from 2018 to 2019.
Chino has applied for a $5 million federal infrastructure grant to widen and extend Pine Avenue from El Prado Road to the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills. City manager Matt Ballantyne encouraged residents to submit letters to Congresswoman Norma Torres, who represents Chino, asking for support.
Rattlers are being sighted in parks, trails, and yards in Chino Hills as rattlesnake season descends. Advice: inspect areas where your children are playing. Keep dogs leashed on walks. Don’t put your hands where you cannot see them. Avoid woodpiles. If bitten, call 9-1-1, stay calm, and wash the area with soap and water. Do not apply ice.
Chino-based manufacturer Wacker Chemical donated 500 general purpose and N95 face masks to the city’s Chino Cares Challenge program to be given away to seniors and homeless individuals. The company manufactures products used for the aviation and aerospace industries and medical applications.
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking help identifying its board chairmen from 1991 to 2012, said Chamber president Zeb Welborn. An email sent Wednesday afternoon lists board chairpersons from 1913 to 1990 and 2013 to 2021, but is missing the 21 who served between 1991 and 2012. The Chamber is asking anyone who can help to email atreadwell@chinoval leychamber.com or call (909) 627-6177.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.