Gregg Fresonke, whose column is adjacent, has been visiting his father on his birthday up north. He sent the chief of the Shoreline Fire Department in King County, Washington, near Seattle information about his dad’s 90th birthday coming up, and they were rewarded with a FD driveby with engines and their sirens. His father is a Korean War veteran, owned his own drive-in restaurant business for many years, retired from Todd Shipyards, lived in the same home for over 60 years and survived Covid 19 back in March.
Mary Alice Hemstreet, whose obituary appeared in the Champion last week, was wife of Lester C. Hemstreet, her Chino High sweetheart who served as Chino fire chief from 1959 to 1970. He died in 2014.
It was expected that Chino Hills library lovers would be clamoring to check out books and materials now that the library is open but attendance has been sparse. The limit of 125 patrons at a time has so far not been reached and there are no long lines. Library workers speculate the public doesn’t realize they’re open for business.
The idling of semi-trucks and other vehicles parked at night along the shoulder of southbound Euclid Avenue (adjacent to the College Park residential development) led to approval last month by the city council of a no-stopping restriction on the street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.