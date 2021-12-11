Professional ice dancer Katrina Hockley from Chino Hills is among the skaters taking part in Disney on Ice performances in Southern California. The Ayala High graduate earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Cal State Fullerton. The shows will take place today (Dec. 11) and Dec. 12 in Anaheim; Dec. 16 to 19 at Staples Center in Los Angeles; and Dec. 22 to 27 at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
Councilman Chris Flores used $3,100 in discretionary funds for the following organizations: Isaiah’s Rock and UCHOOZ, $800 each; Chino Neighborhood House and the Love Them All Foundation, $500 each; and the Chino Youth Soccer Association and the Chino Boxing Club, $250 each. Councilman Marc Lucio used $1,000 in discretionary funds for Chino Cub Scout Pack 205 and the Chino High School Sports Boosters towards the wrestling team with $500 each. The “community support contributions” were approved by the city council on Tuesday. They are discretionary funds allocated to councilmembers to give to charities, youth groups, service club programs, and youth sports.
Chino Hills Councilwoman Cynthia Moran asked city staff during the Nov. 23 council meeting to look into putting decals of the American flag on city vehicles.
Kindergarten registration for the Chino Valley Unified School District will begin in January 2022. Parents and guardians can view registration dates for each elementary school by visiting chino.k12.ca.us/Page/23317. Dates also include the registration period for students entering elementary school for the first time. Required documents include proof of residency, immunization records, and proof of age for first-time students entering kindergarten or first grade. Kindergarten registration is completed at the school site.
No snow play on the roadway. That’s the message the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is imparting to those making their way to the mountain communities to have fun in the snow. Those who stop to play on the roadway or in front of private homes will be given fines of $150 or more, tow-aways or other sanctions. This year, the sheriff’s department, California Highway Patrol, and other law enforcement agencies will be out in full force on the narrow mountain roads that can become dangerously crowded during and after winter storms.
A $10,000 grant was approved by the Chino City Council Tuesday for outdoor fitness equipment at the future Chino Rancho Park, a 1.1-acre park to be located at the southeast corner of Central Avenue and Phillips Boulevard. The grant was awarded by Greenfields Outdoor Fitness. The equipment includes a leg press, chest press, a lateral pull-down station, and a pendulum.
Message from a resident on the NextDoor app to people of the Chino Valley about Christmas lights: Just wanted to say thank you to the people who leave their lights on late. When I was younger, I convinced my dad to keep them on later and that I would turn them off before bed. Now the “adult me” loves seeing them still on at 11 p.m. when not many people are around. I thank you so much for it. I hope more leave them on later. Her message was met with more than a dozen responses by residents who keep their lights on to give others that warm late-night Christmas feeling.
The Starbucks at 3210 Chino Ave. in Chino Hills will undergo a 1,700-square-foot remodel. Tenant improvements plans were submitted to the City of Chino Hills in November. The store, which has a drive-through, is in the Crossroads Entertainment Center where Harkins Theatres is located.
A $1,423,393 contract has been awarded to Gentry Brothers Inc. to renovate north and south alleys from 10th Street to Benson Avenue, between B Street and Chino Avenue. The improvements include renovating alleys, streets, drive approaches, accessible ramps, sidewalks, curbs, and gutters. Councilman Marc Lucio called the project “long overdue” due to the condition of alleys. Construction will begin in spring of 2022.
Chino Hills resident Casey Monoszlay, 25 and Monrovia’s Matthew Klein, 31 were the female and male overall winners of the annual Chino Valley YMCA Reindeer Romp 5K race last Saturday at Ayala Park in Chino. More than 500 runners took part in the event.
