The Teen Activity Center (TAC) in Chino Hills will open to grades ninth through twelfth on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 8. Students may visit the Willow Room at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to take advantage of study areas or to play billiards, games, watch television, and enjoy music under supervision. 

Anybody with a hobby or skill that could benefit the community can apply to become a contracted class instructor with the City of Chino Hills. The city is looking for instructors who can teach pickleball, equestrian-related activities, baby-toddler programs, education, and dog classes. To apply, visit chinohills.org/instructor.

