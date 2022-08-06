The Teen Activity Center (TAC) in Chino Hills will open to grades ninth through twelfth on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 8. Students may visit the Willow Room at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to take advantage of study areas or to play billiards, games, watch television, and enjoy music under supervision.
Anybody with a hobby or skill that could benefit the community can apply to become a contracted class instructor with the City of Chino Hills. The city is looking for instructors who can teach pickleball, equestrian-related activities, baby-toddler programs, education, and dog classes. To apply, visit chinohills.org/instructor.
The Chino Valley Unified School Board has rejected a claim from the parent of an Ayala High School student who alleged that a district employee drove a golf cart over his feet and legs during school hours in May, causing damage to his tennis shoes in the amount of $96.98. The school board rejected the claim to allow the district’s insurance carrier to investigate.
Forty residents attended Monday’s community meeting hosted by Waste Management at the Chino Hills Community Center with an additional 10 streaming in later to hear an update on the transition that began July 1. Many of the questions were related to the organics waste program and how residents are to use their new kitchen waste pails.
The little kitchen pails are having a life of their own, including residents placing them on the curb for pick-up (a no-no) and reports of somebody stealing the pails after they are being delivered to residents. One resident spotted a new kitchen pail in the gutter on Peyton Drive near Eucalyptus Avenue.
An employee of Yard House Restaurant in Chino Hills on July 9 was caught lighting fireworks on the side of the restaurant after he got off work, according to Chino Hills Police Captain Garth Goodell. Deputies gave him a citation and he was released from the scene. In an unrelated incident the same day, a 17-year-old hanging out with his girlfriend near Rimrock Road and Scenic Ridge Drive was found to be in possession of an unserialized gun, known as a "ghost gun," and was taken to juvenile hall.
With the high school football season kicking off soon, Calpreps.com has offered its ranking state and national rankings for teams. Ayala High is ranked 76th in the state, 794th nationally; Chino High is ranked 399th in the state, 5,746th nationally; Chino Hills High is 100th in the state, 1,170th nationally; Don Lugo High is 761st in the state, 10,940th nationally; and Ontario Christian High is 383rd in the state, 5,438th national.
Schaefer Avenue from East End to Euclid avenues will undergo asphalt road repairs after the Chino City Council approved a $758,850 contract on July 26. The work, which will begin in September, will repair approximately 27,000 square-feet of asphalt as part of the city-wide slurry program.
The CIF-Southern Section will vote Sept. 29 on the possibility of adding girls flag football to its list of approved sports. If passed, the proposal will be forwarded to the CIF Federated Council in October and will receive a final vote on Feb. 3, 2023. Approval would be mean the sport would be introduced as a fall season sport for the 2023-24 school year.
