The Chino Hills City Council meeting was adjourned Tuesday night in memory of Richard Wilkins who died at 82 on Feb. 28. He was the city’s volunteer of the month in 1998 and known for his devotion to his wife, Sharon Wilkins, in sharing her passion for the Chino Hills community. Mrs. Wilkins, who was in the audience, thanked the Chino Valley Fire Department for assisting her husband numerous times since October.
To help COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems, the American Red Cross has resumed testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time. Blood with high levels of antibodies may be used as a convalescent plasma for critically ill COVID patients.
A memorial service for former Don Lugo High teacher and coach Ron Reclusado, 78, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19 in the gymnasium, 13400 Pipeline Ave. Mr. Reclusado, who died Feb. 25, coached football, softball and taught history. Donations at gofund.me/e41e30f5 will benefit the Coach Rec Memorial Athletic Scholarship for high school students.
Work will take place nightly from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, March 14 to Saturday, March 19 on the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills as contractors install conduit as part of the fiber optic communications project. The conduit installation will occur on ramps, mainline, and HOV lanes, according to Caltrans.
Although reports are circulating that a major retailer is in the process of purchasing the northern end of the Crossroads Marketplace the name of the retailer is still a mystery. Once the negotiations are concluded, which is expected by mid-to-late summer, Costco will finally be able to expand and relocate its gas station in the vacant northern area. Any guesses?
San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Blanco, and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will speak Saturday, April 23 at the first Tri-County Sheriff’s Forum at the Chino Airport, Hangar 4, 8348 Kimball Ave. The event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Pre-submitted questions can be sent to lasdevents@lasd.org.
Three out of four third graders are experiencing tooth decay in San Bernardino County, according to a dentist in the county’s public health department. Officials encourage parents to get them back on track with dental checkups in the aftermath of COVID.
Chino Police conducted a DUI checkpoint Friday from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at an undisclosed area in the city. Police said checkpoint locations are not announced in advance but take place in areas where there is a history of DUI-related crashes and arrests.
Chino City Manager Matt Ballantyne won’t be able to get to work in a hop, skip, and a jump when starting his new job in Fontana as the city manager, but his huge pay raise and car allowance will make it worthwhile. The Chino resident’s quick trip to city hall will end April 18 when he joins the commuting public on the freeways.
The 2022 Salute to Public Safety luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. The event will honor employees of the Chino and Chino Hills police department and the Chino Valley Fire District. Cost is $55 for Chino Valley Chamber members or $75 for non-members. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Chino police will conduct a 10-week Community Academy for residents from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 16 to May 18 at police department headquarters, 5451 Guardian Way. Participants will learn about the workings of each department. Information: (909) 334-3217 or email af letcher@chinopd.org.
Police officers from Chino attended the memorial service this week for Huntington Beach Police Officer Nicholas Vella, who was killed Feb. 19 while on duty when the helicopter he was in crashed into Newport Harbor. A second officer was injured in the crash. The memorial service was held at Honda Center in Anaheim.
Chino Valley Fire District’s Urban Search and Rescue team helped secure a condominium from collapsing after it was struck by a car last Saturday morning at the Sonrisa Condo complex at 13229 Setting Sun Court in Chino Hills. One person suffered minor injuries in the 10:10 a.m. collision, fire officials said. The firefighters provided temporary shoring and water salvage operations.
Ontario Christian High played its first ever beach volleyball match against Western Christian High of Upland, winning in five sets. Athletic director David Parkes said the sport is sanctioned by the CIF-Southern Section, the governing body of high school sports, but there will not be a postseason this year.
