A proud family has installed outdoor lights on their home in the Chino Hills High school colors of green and blue to honor their senior who is graduating this year. With graduation ceremonies cancelled, there may be more such displays coming.
All Goodwill stores in southern California are closed, but that didn’t stop somebody from dumping an old mattress behind the store in Chino Hills. Goodwill has asked the community to hold on to their donations until it is able to accept them.
To help older Californians during the coronavirus, the state has established a hotline, (833) 544-2374, in coordination with the non-profit 2-1-1 system. The 2-1-1 system helps seniors access grocery and medication delivery while staying at home. The state, in partnership with AARP, will send a mailer to residents 65 and older with resources to help them adapt to the stay-at-home order.
Former Chino Hills High basketball player LaMelo Ball and his manager bought the National Basketball League’s Illawarra Hawks franchise Thursday. Ball played 12 games for the Hawks this past season and is expected to be a top lottery pick in June’s National Basketball Association draft. Another member of the team, Onyeka Okongwu, left USC after one season and is expected to be a top pick in June’s NBA draft.
The Inland Empire Utilities Agency reminds the public to properly dispose of all wipes, tissues and paper towels in the trash instead of trying to flush in the toilet. Those items are not meant to be flushed and could cause clogs and sewer spills.
