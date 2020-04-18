The Champion has received several letters from readers for the Forum. Because of a shortage of space, they will appear next week instead.
Chino Hills City Councilwoman Cynthia Moran is urging residents to respond to the 2020 Census. Almost 50 percent of U.S. households have responded. The Census Bureau suspended field collection activities because of the coronavirus and wants to extend the deadline to Oct. 31 for apportionment counts to be delivered to the President by April 30, 2021, and redistricting data to be delivered to the states by July 31, 2021.
FLEXCON, a manufacturer of laminated films and adhesives with an office in Chino, donated 500 face shields to Chino police and Chino Valley firefighters as part of the 20,000 it donated to 50 organizations in California, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company, which converted its operations to making the shields, hopes to donate 1 million by ramping up its production to 50,000 a day.
Chino Hills council critic Luis Esparza said stay-at-home mandates are forcing people into debt and putting civil liberties at risk. He has been posting photos on social media of signs in Chino Hills forbidding parking lot entry, trail use, playground use, gathering in parks, and areas that are enclosed with tape.
Street-sweeping tickets in Chino Hills has been suspended during the stay-at-home order but the reprieve does not apply to those given by homeowners’ associations. Councilman Brian Johsz is advising those residents to reach out to their association board members to hold off on tickets.
Although residential burglaries are down in Chino Hills, vehicle burglaries are increasing, according to Chino Hills Police Captain John Walker. To curb the trend, he encourages residents to not leave backpacks, computers, cell phones, musical and sports equipment in their vehicles.
Chino Hills resident Jim Gallagher told the city council Tuesday during a remote meeting he is concerned residents are not taking the coronavirus seriously and urged residents to stay home until health officials say it’s safe. He said residents who feel the orders are overkill, or a hoax or conspiracy to take away rights, should look at the statistics “that tell a chilling story.”
Board of Supervisors chairman Curt Hagman told the Chino Hills council during Tuesday’s remote meeting that there has been a spike in drug and alcohol abuse during the coronavirus. On the other hand, arrests and fire calls are down, along with death rates. Mr. Hagman said he has never seen the various levels of government working together for a common goal, which is what they should be doing all along. “If you can get Gov. Newsom to work with President Trump, we’re in a new era,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.