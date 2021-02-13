The Chino Hills City Council adjourned Tuesday’s meeting in memory of former Planning Commissioner Abraham Hovsepian who died last month. Mr. Hovsepian served on the Public Works Commission for two years and the Planning Commission for nine years until he was 83. He volunteered for numerous city committees and the San Bernardino County Workforce Investment Board. The U.S. Navy veteran is survived by his wife Patricia, children, and grandchildren.
Photos posted on social media of overflowing trashcans at English Springs Park in Chino Hills prompted residents to question why city staff did not take care of the problem. Some responded that park trash isn’t picked up on weekends. City spokesperson Denise Cattern said Wednesday that employees empty 23 trash cans at the popular park twice a day on Saturdays and Sundays. Additional weekend staff will be assigned to the park because of the increasing number of visitors, she said. Rather than posting photos on social media, residents should upload their photos to the City of Chino Hills app under “report an issue” or visit chinohills.org/servicerequest.
Former Congressman Gil Cisneros, who lost to Young Kim in the 2020 election, told the Chino Valley Democratic Club during Monday’s online meeting that he isn’t going away. “I’m still in this,” he said. Mr. Cisneros, who represented Chino Hills in the 39th District, said he is considering how to best serve his country. Jay Chen, who entered the race with Mr. Cisneros but said he stepped aside before the primary election, told club members he is hoping for their support in his 2022 bid for the 39th District to take the seat back from Mrs. Kim and “hold her feet to the fire.”
Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa said during the Feb. 2 council meeting that she participated in 12 virtual meetings in 10 days. Mrs. Ulloa said although she is saving on drive time, she misses face-to-face interactions. Many officials have expressed the same sentiments over the past year, namely that virtual meetings are convenient but lacking in personal connection with the community.
Chino Hills High School student Katrina Santos, co-president of the campus Asian Cultural Recognition Club, accepted a proclamation from the Chino Hills city council on Tuesday for Lunar New Year. Ms. Santos said the club was created to allow people to learn about Asian traditions and build connections among students. “We’re stepping into the Year of the Ox and hoping to move forward into 2021 with this animal in mind,” she said, adding that the ox represents strength and inspires confidence.
