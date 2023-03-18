Rain, rain go away. Chino Valley received 3.24 inches of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the total to 19.25 inches of rain since Oct. 1 with more rain expected Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. During Wednesday morning’s storm, more than 30 vehicles got flat tires because of large potholes near the Holt Boulevard exit in Pomona. Traffic backed up into Chino Hills while Caltrans workers filled the potholes. The lanes reopened at 2 p.m., nearly 10 hours later.

Black history should not be erased from the school district said parent Glory Ciccarelli when she addressed the school board on Thursday. Ms. Ciccarelli  said all her siblings were called the n-word, mocked about their hair, and body shamed when attending school in the Chino Valley Unified School District. “Fast forward to today and all these things are still happening to my sons in one form or another,” she said. Ms. Ciccarelli said black history has become sparse, to the point where it’s almost non-existent, and urged the board to include more of it in the curriculum.

