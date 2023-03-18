Rain, rain go away. Chino Valley received 3.24 inches of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the total to 19.25 inches of rain since Oct. 1 with more rain expected Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. During Wednesday morning’s storm, more than 30 vehicles got flat tires because of large potholes near the Holt Boulevard exit in Pomona. Traffic backed up into Chino Hills while Caltrans workers filled the potholes. The lanes reopened at 2 p.m., nearly 10 hours later.
Black history should not be erased from the school district said parent Glory Ciccarelli when she addressed the school board on Thursday. Ms. Ciccarelli said all her siblings were called the n-word, mocked about their hair, and body shamed when attending school in the Chino Valley Unified School District. “Fast forward to today and all these things are still happening to my sons in one form or another,” she said. Ms. Ciccarelli said black history has become sparse, to the point where it’s almost non-existent, and urged the board to include more of it in the curriculum.
Almost 30 houses in the snow-laden mountain communities have been “red-tagged” by San Bernardino County inspectors, meaning they are too damaged to be inhabited. About 27 homes have been yellow tagged, allowing for limited occupancy. The county has waived up to $5,000 in plan review and permit fees for property owners looking to repair or rebuild structures damaged by the historic snowfall.
Routine is good, at least for Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority meetings where agendas are typically light. Chino Hills Mayor Peter Rogers, a board member, said he likes routine meetings because it means the 2,245-acre property on both sides of Grand Avenue is not being impacted by any major decisions. The meetings will be held at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at Chino Hills council chambers until February 2024, before rotating to the City of Industry.
How unfortunate it is when actions are exposed by the ever-pervasive cell phone capturing videos that will never go away. Two such incidents involved Chino Hills High School this month: students engaging in an off-campus brawl were caught on a video that wound up in the hands of police. The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce got unlucky when it unintentionally overlaid music with explicit lyrics on a video clip posted on Tik Tok.
Covid prevented Chino Hills Councilman Ray Marquez from attending Tuesday’s council meeting but his voice and coughing was heard loud and clear while “zooming in” for participation.
Wetzel’s Pretzels is proposed inside Walmart on Grand and Pipeline avenues in Chino. A resident shared a photo on social media of a “coming soon” sign. The post received more than 60 comments. There is also a Wetzel’s Pretzels at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
School board storytime features board member Andrew Cruz standing up, taking off his jacket, grabbing a sweater or jacket from the coat rack behind him, putting it on, sitting down, and reading excerpts of a children’s book during his public comments. He concludes by handing the book to Supt. Norm Enfield and requesting that it be donated to a specific school. Mr. Cruz started the practice a few months ago, stating he would read from a book at each meeting.
The birth of a baby girl was the reason Chino Hills Planning Commissioner Sean Phan missed the March 7 meeting. A blessing of sorts was given by Chairman Mike Stover who said the commission would do everything it could to make sure she had a good community to grow up in.
Deadline to apply for the Chino Police Department’s spring Community Academy is Sunday, March 19. The 10-week course is for residents to learn how law enforcement operates. Courses will be conducted from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, starting March 29.
